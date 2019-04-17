The Beyhive was already abuzz with excitement over the release of Beyoncé’s new Netflix film, Homecoming. But along with the documentary, the generous Queen Bee has dropped a new album — Homecoming: The Live Album — as a surprise treat for her fans. It's going to be your go-to for the summer, so you’re probably wondering how to listen to Beyoncé’s Homecoming album.

Of course, you’ll find all of Bey’s music on Jay-Z’s streaming music platform Tidal, but all 40 songs from Homecoming: The Live Album are also available to download and stream on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, iTunes, and Google Play. The album features songs from both weekends of Beyoncé’s historic 2018 Coachella performance, as well as a special guest track — a live version of her daughter, Blue Ivy, singing “Lift Every Voice & Sing.”

The album includes all of the songs from Bey’s performances at Coachella, which include collaborations with Destiny’s Child members Michelle Williams and Kelly Rowland, as well as Colombian singer J Balvin. You’ll also find her Coachella rendition of “Deja Vu,” which she performed live on stage with Jay-Z. Along with Beyoncé’s own popular hits — like “Formation,” “Drunk In Love,” and “Single Ladies” — the new album also includes her covers of “Lift Every Voice and Sing” and "Before I Let Go."

In an interview with Vogue, Beyoncé talked about singing “Lift Every Voice and Sing” (also known as the black national anthem) and how it inspired her Coachella performances. “I had a clear vision for Coachella, I was so specific because I’d seen it, I’d heard it, and it was already written inside of me,” said the singer. “One day I was randomly singing the black national anthem to Rumi while putting her to sleep. I started humming it to her everyday — After a few days of humming the anthem, I realized I had the melody wrong, I was singing the wrong anthem. One of the most rewarding parts of the show was making that change.”

She also told the outlet that when singing the anthem at Coachella, she could feel the joy and pride it evoked in the audience, as well as in the performers on stage. “I swear I felt pure joy shining down on us,” Beyoncé told Vogue. “I know that most of the young people on the stage and in the audience did not know the history of the black national anthem before Coachella. But they understood the feeling it gave them. It was a celebration of all the people who sacrificed more than we could ever imagine, who moved the world forward so that it could welcome a woman of color to headline such a festival.”

For fans, this album proves that Beyoncé isn’t just a great recording artist, she’s a legendary performing artist as well. She made history as the first female African-American artist to headline Coachella, and luckily for the world, with the releases of her Homecoming documentary and album, Beyoncé’s landmark performances from the event will live on forever.