Halloween is my favorite time of year, but it can also quickly become prohibitively expensive. One great way of making things more economically manageable is to buy costuming that can be re-worn for regular, day-to-day clothing. The key to doing this is by building a costume out of everyday fashion that your children like, and will wear over and over. Personally, I find that making a re-wearable costume with clothes from Primary is one of the easiest and most affordable ways of doing that because of their simple design.

There are lots of good strategies for making costumes out of regular clothing. You can either choose a character and build the costume around that, or you can design your own character, and build the costume with easily available pieces, adding the necessary accessories. (Think a broom for a witch, or a hat for a farmer.) Primary's commitment to quality, affordable, basic clothing for kids makes them a particularly easy store to create unique costumes that showcase your child's creativity, while allowing them to shine. This year, they've created a series of DIY templates for costumes ranging from RBG to Rosie The Riveter, making costuming your kid even simpler.

And when Halloween is over, they have a few comfortable, easy-to-wear pieces of clothing that will stand the rigors of childhood.

Primary

This RBG realness is made with their long sleeve dress in black, and their long sleeve Peter Pan polo shirt, with a little bit of lace fabric pinned at the collar for her judicial look.

I love doing this for Halloween costumes for my kids. Two years ago, my daughter was obsessed with the movie Kiki's Delivery Service by Hiyao Miyazaki. She watched that DVD every single day for months on end, eventually quoting huge swaths of it. When it came time to pick out a Halloween costume, no one was surprised she wanted to be Kiki.

I bought her the long-sleeved dress in the color of grape (Kiki wears short sleeves, but it can be really cold in New York over Halloween), a pair of gray sweater tights from the local dance store, and topped it off with a red ribbon for her hair. The broom she carried was handmade by me, and she carried a stuffed black cat candy bucket around with her. It was so simple, and so cute.

My daughter wore that dress until this summer when it was finally too short in the sleeves for her to wear any longer. Now, she wears it as a nightgown. The more you wash the clothes from Primary, the softer they become. That's a huge reason why my kids love it so much. They're tagless, 100 percent combed cotton, and they are heaven on the skin.

Another great costume that Primary is promoting is their Cardi B baby costume. Yes, you read that right: You can have your very own Bodack Baby. All you need is a little craftiness, a little patience, Primary's baby tee in yellow, and their adorable yellow bloomer shorts. They have included instructions to make a facsimile of Cardi B's famous jewelry from the video, and it is seriously one of the cutest costumes I've ever seen. Guaranteed, you'll see more than a few of these in the Bronx this year, and I am here for it. They've even included directions on how to make the baby blue headwrap and gold hoop earrings so that they're safe for babies, and it really completes the whole look.

The great thing about this costume is that you're buying the top purposefully large, which means your baby is going to get a ton of wear out of an $8 shirt. That's awesome.