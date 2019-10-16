On Oct. 17, people all across the nation will wear purple in honor of Spirit Day, a day dedicated to supporting LGBTQ youth and teens on a grand scale. Beyond wearing a purple shirt or sweater on Thursday, you can also easily make your Facebook photo purple or add a filter on it for Spirit Day to show that you stand in solidarity with the LGBTQ community.

Spirit Day is an all encompassing day meant to address the unfair reality that LGBTQ youth are disproportionately bullied by their peers, according to GLAAD. In fact, one 2017 survey conducted by the Gay, Lesbian, and Straight Education Network found that more than 30% of LGBTQ students missed at least one day of school in the last month because they felt unsafe. And a vast majority of these students (more than 80%) experienced harassment or assault based on "personal characteristics" like their sexual orientation.

Support and visibility on Spirit Day and every day of the year go a long way. And participating in Spirit Day is great place to start. "Pledging to 'go purple' on Spirit Day is a way for everyone — forward-thinking companies, global leaders, respected celebrities, neighbors, parents, classmates, and friends — to visibly show solidarity with LGBTQ youth and to take part in the largest, most visible anti-bullying campaign in the world," the organization states on its website.

And if you want to take your purple power one step further, follow the simple steps below so you can turn your Facebook profile picture purple and show your support for LGBTQ youth.

Mila Atkovska/ Shutterstock

Facebook allows its users to put frames around their photos to show their support for a number of causes, including Spirit Day. All you have to do is type in "Spirit Day" or "Spirit Day 2019" into the profile picture frame search bar to pull up a number of frames made just for this Thursday.

Once you select the perfect purple frame, click on it to apply it to your current profile picture or a different picture if you prefer. Once the frame is on the photo, you can zoom in, crop it, and drag the photo around so the frame fits.

After you've adjusted your photo, you can choose to keep your new profile picture up just for Spirit Day or longer if you wish.

You can also turn your Facebook profile completely purple with just a few simple steps. All you have to do is go to Twibbon.com, where you can log in with your Facebook or Twitter account, click on "change image" and upload your favorite photo that you want to have a purple hue to it.

Once the photo is uploaded, just click "create Twibbon for Facebook" and click "download image" to download the image on to your computer. From there, you can upload it to Facebook. It gives the photo a subtle purple tint without completely altering it.

No matter if you're showing your support with your Facebook profile photo or your pretty purple sweater, the fact that you're standing with the LGBTQ community on Spirit Day is what matters most of all.