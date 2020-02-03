For plenty of people, tuning into the Super Bowl is all about the halftime show. And dang were we in for a high-energy performance on Feb. 2. Whether you missed the live airing — or simply want to relive the spectacle all over again — we all need to know how to rewatch J. Lo and Shakira's Super Bowl halftime show.

The show kicked off with a medley of Shakira's hits, which featured her signature Latina flair and hip-swaying dance moves. J. Lo joined in about 6 minutes into the fanfare — and pole-dancing, at that. Eventually, J. Lo was also joined onstage by her daughter Emme, before Shakira jumped back into the performance. The whole shebang lasted less than 15 minutes in total, but these talented (and athletic, holy crap) performers made sure there was never a dull moment.

If you're dying to watch the Shakira-J. Lo Super Bowl halftime show in all its Latina glory all over again, then I've got some good news. Because not long after the performance ended, the NFL posted the whole show over on its YouTube channel for your viewing pleasure. You're welcome.

NFL on YouTube

Meanwhile, reaction to Shakira and J. Lo's halftime performance was overwhelmingly positive over on Twitter. Plenty of users took the opportunity to remind others of the singer's ages — but in a positive way. One person tweeted, "Greatest #SuperBowl halftime show of all time. Friendly reminder that Shakira is 43 and Jlo is 50!! LEGENDS."

Others were oddly entranced by Shakira's tongue maneuver. (Which pretty much instantly became a viral meme.)

