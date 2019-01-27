Half the fun of watching a live musical on TV is just that — watching it live. And preferably doing so with a group of friends who know the lyrics as well as you do. But in case you miss Rent: Live Sunday night (or if you love it and are already planning a rewatch) here's how to rewatch Rent: Live after it airs.

Rent: Live will air live on Fox on Sunday, Jan. 27, at 8 p.m. ET. Unfortunately, Fox has not yet announced if the event will re-air on TV. Fox's website only shares its primetime schedule, not the the full TV schedule, likely because it varies based on location. So your best bet for finding another airing of Rent: Live would be to check your local listings.

That said, there are a few live-streaming options when it comes to streaming Rent: Live. You can livestream the entire three-hour musical on FOX's website, as long as you have a cable provider login. Additionally, if you have a live TV subscription for Hulu or for YouTube TV, you can livestream the show. Both options cost about $40 a month — and luckily, they both offer free trials at the start of a subscription, so you can totally cancel before your card is charged. (I won't tell.)

That is to say, there is a small chance that these services will let people with logins stream Rent: Live after it airs. Additionally, perhaps Fox will make the broadcast available on-demand for those who have cable. Here's hoping at least one of those things happens, because even though I love Rent, I am a little nervous I won't be able to sit still for three hours.

In case you're unfamiliar, Rent is a musical written by the late Jonathan Larson that ran on Broadway from 1996 to 2008, according to Playbill. The show was turned into a feature film in 2005, as per IMDb, starring six of the eight original lead cast members. (The movie is available to watch on Hulu.) Additionally, in 2008, the final Broadway performance was filmed and released in theaters and on DVD under the title Rent: Filmed Live on Broadway. Basically, Rent has proven that it translates well to the screen (though some diehard fans of the stage musical may disagree), so the show seems like the perfect choice for a live TV musical.

Pamela Littky/FOX

And you definitely won't want to miss this rendition of Rent, because it has a pretty kickass lineup. The eight central actors are: Vanessa Hudgens as Maureen, Brandon Victor Dixon as Collins, Kiersey Clemons as Joanne, Jordan Fisher as Mark, Tinashe as Mimi, Valentina (RuPaul's Drag Race) as Angel, and Brennin Hunt as Roger, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Each of the actors are undoubtedly over the moon (see what I did there?) to be starring in Rent: Live. It will be so exciting to see how they all take on this group of iconic characters. Here's hoping Rent: Live announces some more concrete rewatch options soon.