Between the impromptu dance parties, Anne Hathaway singing "Head, Shoulders, Knees, and Toes," and Cookie Monster's cookie class, you'll need to know how to rewatch Sesame Street: Elmo's Playdate. The roughly 30-minute Sesame Street special aired on April 14, but thankfully the virtual hangout is available to watch again and again online right now.

In Sesame Street: Elmo's Playdate, Elmo, his dad Louie, and his muppet friends practice social distancing by hanging out on a video call, like families all across the country are doing to keep busy and stay connected. "Like a lot of folks, we are trying to keep us safe and keep other people safe, too," Louie says. "So we set up this video chat."

"That's right, this way Elmo can talk to all of his friends on Sesame Street, and all of you, too," Elmo chimes in.

If you weren't able to join in on this virtual playdate when it aired or simply want to watch it again, head over to PBS Kids where you can find the full special available to stream online right now for free for the next six days. Or if you're an HBO subscriber, you can watch the special on HBO online at any time.

Sesame Street on YouTube

Throughout the special, Elmo sings, dances, and works his way through technical difficulties as he video chats with his friends like Cookie Monster, Grover, Abby Cadabby, and a few celebrities, too. Together, they emphasize the importance of washing your hands, taking deep breaths, and remembering to have fun. The special is reflective of what kids all across the world are currently experiencing, such as online schooling at home and Zoom playdates with friends.

Sesame Street: Elmo's Playdate is one of many amazing resources children and parents can enjoy courtesy of Sesame Street. In addition to Elmo's virtual playdate, the "Caring for Each Other" initiative from Sesame Workshop is full of helpful videos, free e-books, and educational activities.