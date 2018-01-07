How To Rewatch The 2018 Golden Globes & See All The Winners

The first big award show of the year is finally here. The 2018 Golden Globes airs Sunday, Jan. 7, which means everybody who's anybody will be there to celebrate the past year's best TV shows and movies. So get ready to pop a bottle of champagne and see which of your favorites walk away with the awards. However, if you can't watch the event live, here's how to rewatch the 2018 Golden Globes, so you're not totally left out of all the excitement.

As always the Golden Globes will be airing on NBC so you will probably be able to find the ceremony on NBC.com the day after the event airs. Unfortunately, it appears that's the only way you can rewatch the whole show, but you'll definitely be able to find clips of the most memorable moments on YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook. So if you're just interested in seeing the award speeches, definitely check there first. Otherwise, the best way to ensure you'll have a way to rewatch is to DVR the show if either you or a close friend have a TV.

No matter how you watch, this is definitely a show you'll want to see. This year the Golden Globes is hosted by Saturday Night Live alum and current host of Late Night, Seth Meyers.

Although this is Meyers' first time hosting the Golden Globes, this isn't the first time he's hosted an awards show in general. He's hosted the ESPY Awards twice and the 66th Primetime Emmy Awards back in 2014. Meyers has already promised that much like his talk show, he will be dealing with politics in his opening monologue. However, rather than targeting the White House he'll be taking more of a direct aim at the Hollywood industry instead.

Due to the Harvey Weinstein allegations and the number of sexual misconduct allegations that came after it, Meyers told People that "Hollywood has its own internal politics that obviously deserve to be talked about." He continued by adding: "Going into it our focus is far more on the worlds that make these films and less on anything that's happening in Washington." But that's not to say there won't be any President Trump jokes at all. Meyers told People that while he wishes there was something else to talk about, he still needs to discuss what's happening in the news.

Besides what's sure to be some hard-hitting jokes, there's also what everyone will be tuning in to see: the awards themselves. This year Meryl Streep received her 31st Golden Globe nomination for her role in the film, The Post, and her ninth win if she walks away victorious. Streep currently has the most Golden Globe nominations ever. This year she's going up against Jessica Chastain, Sally Hawkins, Frances McDorman, and Michelle Williams for the award in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama category.

People will also be tuning in to see if Jordan Peele's Get Out, which sparked controversy after being put in the Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy category, will beat out Lady Bird for the award. Also nominated in the category are The Disaster Artist, The Greatest Showman, and I, Tonya. Get Out's star Daniel Kaluuya is also nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy.

On the TV side The Crown, which won in the Best Drama category last year, is now up against The Handmaid's Tale, which The Crown lost the Emmy to last year. Also in the drama category this year are fan favorites Game of Thrones, Stranger Things, and This Is Us.

There's so much to see at this year's Golden Globes so if you can't watch it live, make sure to try and watch it as soon as you can. Trust me, it's all people will be talking about the next day.

