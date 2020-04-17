If the live airing of Christina Aguilera singing "Can You Feel The Love Tonight" or Josh Gad belting out to "Gaston" with Luke Evans was past your kid's bedtime, there's thankfully a number of easy ways to rewatch The Disney Family Singalong special over and over again.

The Disney Family Singalong aired on ABC at 8 p.m. on April 16, but if you missed it or simply just want to enjoy the musical magic once again, it's possible to rewatch in full. For starters, with a cable subscription, you can watch it on ABC's website. If you don't have cable, The Disney Family Singalong is also on Hulu for a limited time. As of April 17, the special is available to stream for the next seven days. You will need a Hulu subscription, but first time users can start with a free trial. After that, it's possible the singalong could come to Disney+, but that has not been confirmed yet.

You can also watch some of the clips from the special on ABC's YouTube channel and on Disney Magic Moments' website.

ABC on YouTube

Hosted by Ryan Seacrest, The Disney Family Singalong featured several celebrities singing some of the most beloved Disney songs from their homes while paying tribute to frontline workers helping and fighting the coronavirus pandemic head-on. The special also reunited the cast of High School Musical, who sang "We're All In This Together." And when you watch, don't worry if you can't remember the words to all of these songs from Moana, Beauty and the Beast, and more — the special has lyrics at the bottom of your screen.

As families are spending more time indoors these days, it might be time to watch something new. Watching Frozen 2 on repeat is great and all, of course, but it certainly doesn't hurt to switch things up a bit with a viewing or two of The Disney Family Singalong.