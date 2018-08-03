Can you imagine what it would be like to go on a honeymoon cruise with your dad? Well, in Netflix's new movie, Like Father, you’ll see a jilted Kristen Bell do just that. After having her heartbroken by her fiancé, Bell’s character Rachel decides to take her estranged father (played by Kelsey Grammer) on her honeymoon trip to the Caribbean. If that sounds like a storyline you don’t want to miss out on, you should know exactly how to see Like Father. And luckily it should be super easy.

Like Father premieres on August 3 on Netflix, so if you are a Netflix subscriber, you should be able to watch it through any of the streaming platform's digital and mobile platforms. Sometimes content from the Netflix catalog can be found on other streaming services like Amazon Prime Video, but because Like Father is a Netflix Original Movie, you won’t be able to find it anywhere other than Netflix. If you don’t have a Netflix account yet, you can always sign up for one. The streaming giant is offering their services with a one-month free trial that you can upgrade or cancel at anytime.

The official Netflix synopsis for Like Father reads:

When a workaholic young executive (Bell) is left at the altar, she ends up on her Caribbean honeymoon cruise with the last person she ever expected: her estranged and equally workaholic father (Grammer). The two depart as strangers, but over the course of a few adventures, a couple of umbrella-clad cocktails, and a whole lot of soul-searching, they return with a renewed appreciation for family and life.

Father and daughter relationships can already be incredibly complicated, so it will be interesting to see this take on it.

Netflix on YouTube

The film’s writer and director, Lauren Miller Rogen, describes it as a “dramedy” that weaves in the humor of the father and daughter’s crazy situation with the emotional baggage they both carry. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly the filmmaker revealed that she had written the script while dealing with her own family heartache — her mother’s battle with Alzheimer’s — and that experience inspired some of the more emotional threads of the film. “I think that everyone probably has high moments and low moments, and that’s what life is — the highs and the lows together,” she told EW. “I think that’s what a dramedy is — it’s the balance between the funny and the sad. It feels more sad because we were just laughing, and it feels funny because we need the release from how sad it just was. I love balancing the two because it feels real to who I am.”

Alongside Bell and Grammer, Miller Rogen's husband Seth Rogen stars in the film as a (possible) love interest for the heartbroken Bell — which means we're likely guaranteed at least one inappropriate joke.

Like Father is a movie that will make you laugh and make you cry. So if you want to set sail with this dysfunctional father-daughter duo as they try to mend their broken relationship over the deep blue sea, all you need to bring is your Netflix subscription.