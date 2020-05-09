If you're making bulk batches for freezing, you have a fair amount of storage options to choose from. The U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) recommends using either ice cube trays that can be wrapped with plastic wrap, (although these days many trays come with matching lids) or small jars, noting that you should leave about 1/2 inch of space at the top of the jar since food expands when it freezes.

To help determine which option is best for you, consider the amount of freezer space you have available and the number of steps you want to take to access the food. With ice cube trays, most people pop out the frozen food cubes and transfer them into a freezer-safe bag. Jars are a more "one and done" solution — and I speak from personal experience when I say that seeing a rainbow of homemade baby food jars lined up in the freezer is immensely satisfying in a Pinterest-y way — but they do take up a good amount of key real estate.

If you decide that ice cube tray storage makes the most sense for you, you're not going to find a better option than this four-pack set from OMORC. The trays are made with a sturdy plastic frame for easy carrying, but the 14 cubes in each are made of silicone so you can easily pop out the food without having to wrestle with the whole tray. They come with matching lids so you can keep odors out and also easily stack them for maximizing storage space. You can choose from either green or blue hues, and they're dishwasher safe for easy cleanup. One fan noted, "I make my own babyfood and these hold one tablespoon each and they make it so much easier to pop out the cube once you figure out to push only on the blue part at the bottom not like a traditional ice tray."