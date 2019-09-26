Fall means changing leaves, chunky sweaters, and the start of a new network TV season. TV's longest-running medical drama is about to kick off its 16th season, and many character fates are still very much up in the air. If you're not totally sure where everyone is right now, let me tell you how to stream Grey's Anatomy.

A show doesn't make it to 16 seasons without some serious devotion behind it, and Grey's fans don't seem ready to quit any time soon. But even the most invested fan has a life to live, which means watching Grey's Anatomy sometimes means relying on a streaming service. Luckily, Grey's is definitely streamable.

The platform you use just depends on how far behind you are. If you just missed the Season 15 finale for some reason, you can watch that episode right now on ABC.com or Hulu in time to meet the newest addition to the Grey-Sloan family on the Season 16 premiere that airs Sept. 26 at 8 p.m. ET. Then, Hulu will begin streaming Season 16 episodes on Sept. 27.

But, if for some reason you are just now deciding you want to meet Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo), first of all, go to your kitchen and get some wine. Then, take a deep breath, log on to Netflix, and hold on tight. Seasons 1-15 of Grey's Anatomy are currently streaming on Netflix. Press play at your own risk if you get emotionally attached to characters (especially sidekicks and underdogs), or if you have anything on your agenda for the next few months besides bathing. 15 seasons of a show could take even the most dedicated TV streamer months and at least one character exit will emotionally wreck you for a multitude of reasons. Don't say I didn't warn you.

ABC on YouTube

If you've streamed all of the episodes there are to stream so much your fingers are numb, I have good news for you. Your loyalty might pay off in a big way. I personally love it when worthy characters are rewarded and Grey's Anatomy showrunner Krista Vernoff told TV Line she has big plans in store for Richard Webber (Jim Pickens) in Season 16.

“We have big episode for him this season,” Vernoff said. “I don’t feel like he’s quite been given his due,” implying he will be given a standalone episode. But don't get too excited yet — those tend to end in divorce or death so just think happy thoughts and go in prepared.

If you are all caught up on the show, you know that Meredith, Alex (Justin Chambers), and Richard are all currently fired from Grey-Sloan, and in a separate interview with TV Line after the Season 15 finale, Vernoff teased that they might stay that way for longer than fans think. "...I can’t promise that Grey Sloan isn’t going to have to do without those doctors, at least for a while. I mean, they got fired!" she said.

Yeah. No matter if you need to stream the whole series, or just have one episode to catch up on, you are going to be emotional while streaming. Trust me. Don't forget the wine.

Greys Anatomy airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.