It's June, which means wedding season is upon us. Along with the sunshine and days spent by the pool, Hallmark is releasing its wedding-themed movie lineup to get you in the mood for romance. The network rules at seasonally-themed movies and one of them stars two familiar faces from the way back machine (hi, Melrose Place). If you don't already have it scribbled in your planner, here's how to stream My Boyfriend’s Back: Wedding March 5 so you have a solid plan to get your life together ASAP.

These days, you can stream almost anything for free or almost free (for all those in need of something budget-friendly). The premiere is June 9 at 9 p.m. ET, but where the heck can you find it? The Hallmark Channel, obviously, but it may not be part of your cable package, so call your provider to find out. Otherwise, The Hallmark FAQ gives a list of available options for streaming which include Hallmark Channel Everywhere, iTunes, VUDU, Google Play, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Xbox. Most of those, though, will cost ya. Let me break it down so you get a clear picture of what's what.

Hallmark Channel Everywhere looks to be a free way to stream shows and movies but there's a kicker — they're not new releases. You can watch a special preview of their wedding season content, but that's about the extent without a cable subscription. VUDU is another option which is great for new and older movie rentals from around $2 - $6. There are also the options to buy. However, The Hallmark Channel's options are few and far between. You won't find My Boyfriend's Back: Wedding March 5 on there — at least for awhile.

Hallmark Channel on YouTube

Google Play has the movie to stream for about $8 for standard and $10 for HD. Netflix and Xbox require membership subscriptions and may or may not have this movie right away. You could always sign up for the free trials and check it out, then cancel if it's not your jam. Amazon Prime Video doesn't currently show My Boyfriend's Back: Wedding March 5, but that doesn't mean it won't at some point.

According to Parade Magazine, this Hallmark love story follows wedding planner, Annalise (Cindy Busby), as she starts her own business. She's tasked with impressing the financial investors with a grandiose wedding at Mick (Jack Wagner) and Olivia’s (Josie Bissett) romantic inn. Things go awry when Annalise discovers the groom's best man is her ex, Brad (Tyler Hynes). And they haven't spoken since he ghosted five years years earlier. If you can't see where this is going, you haven't watched enough Hallmark movies. As they're surrounded by all things wedding — and the fact that Mick and Olivia rekindled their relationship years later — Annalise and Brad can't help but fall for each other again. Because, of course they can't.

2019 Crown Media United States LLC/Photographer: Bill Kennedy/Alexx Henry Studios, LLC

It doesn't matter if you don't have The Hallmark Channel as part of your cable package. Most people don't, unless you choose a more comprehensive tier (depending on your TV provider). As you can see, there are other options to fit nearly every budget. You can stream from your TV, phone, or computer. Technology is pretty neat that way. And anyway, as they say, where there's a will, there's a way. You'll find it.