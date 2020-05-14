Cancel whatever family movie night plans you had for this weekend because starting on Friday, you can stream the new SCOOB! movie. The newest animated film to come from Scooby Doo and the rest of Mystery Inc. was supposed to premiere in theaters, but due to the ongoing pandemic Warner Bros. Pictures has opted to make it available to watch digitally at home.

Starting this Friday, May 15, SCOOB! will be available to rent or buy digitally via iTunes, Amazon Prime, Google Play, and other participating digital platforms for $24.99. If you purchase the movie on Vudu, you'll also get three episodes of Scooby-Doo! for free. If you do choose to buy it, you can of course watch it as many times as you'd like. Or, you can opt to rent SCOOB! for 48 hours for $19.99 on the same platforms.

SCOOB! tells the never-before-told origin story of how Shaggy and Scooby-Doo met and how Mystery Inc. — comprised of Velma, Fred, and Daphne — was formed. The gang will also have to solve one of their biggest and toughest mysteries yet. Will Forte, Mark Wahlberg, Zac Efron, and Amanda Seyfried are among the many talented actors who lent their voices to the film.

Although SCOOB! won't premiere in theaters due to the current pandemic, you can easily have a movie night at home and you won't even have to change out of your pajamas. Just rent or buy SCOOB!, pop some popcorn, grab your favorite candy, and you've got yourself a great movie night. You can also download the SCOOB! digital activity guide for free that is filled with Scooby-Doo themed activities and treats to make the premiere a little more exciting.

Whether you're a Scooby-Doo! super fan or just want to watch a fun film this weekend, SCOOB! is cute option for the whole family.