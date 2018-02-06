The 2018 Winter Olympics are finally here and fans can't wait to see which country walks away with the most gold metals. Although the Winter Olympics don't get as much love as the Summer Olympics (at least in my household), they're still exciting to watch and include everything from snowboarding to figure skating and so much in between. However, if you don't have a TV, you're probably wondering how to stream the 2018 Winter Olympics, so you can see all the incredible athletes showcase their various skills.

Thankfully, NBC, which will be broadcasting the Olympic games again this year, makes it pretty easy for you to watch. All the Olympic events will be available to stream live and on-demand on NBCOlympics.com, along with highlights and video features. You can also download the free NBC Sports app, which will have every Olympic event streaming live and on-demand. There will also be highlights and video features on there as well. Thus, there's no reason why you should miss any of your favorite sporting events during the Olympics. Unless you're at work. You probably shouldn't try to watch the Olympics while at work, but you do you.

Regardless of how you watch, there will be plenty to see this year. The Winter Olympics will be taking place in Pyeongchang, South Korea and as such North and South Korea have actually called a truce between the two countries so that 22 North Korean athletes will actually be allowed to compete this year. Despite this bit of peace between the two countries, North Korea recently cancelled a joint cultural performance they had planned with South Korea ahead of the Olympics, so all is not well.

Regardless, the Olympics will go on as planned and there's a lot of reasons to watch this year. For one, Nigera is sending their first bobsled team to the Olympics. The women's team consists of Seun Adigun, Ngozi Onwumere, and Akuoma Omeoga, all of whom had barely even been familiar with the sport before they decided to give it a shot. The trio are all Nigerian-American and grew up in the states and they all have a background in track and field. Adigun even represented Nigeria in the 2012 London Summer Olympics as a hurdler.

Back in 2016, Adigun got the idea that the three should make a bobsled team, making Nigeria the first African country to participate in bobsledding at the Winter Games. The rest is pretty much history. Adigun will act as the driver and Onwumere and Omeoga will alternate as the brakeman. But will these ladies be able to grab a medal for their home country? You'll just have to watch and see.

Another athlete to watch is two-time Olympic gold medalist Shaun White. White didn't medal during his last Olympics back in 2014, but this year he's hoping to not only place but get his third Olympic gold medal as well. He certainly has a good shot as he received a perfect 100 at the Olympic qualifying event, securing his spot on the U.S. team. However, he did recently call out of the X Games because he's battling a case of the flu and is hoping to rest up for the Olympics. Will he recover in time to win gold? He's definitely one to keep an eye on this year.

Then there's my personal favorite, figure skating. Team USA includes a veteran skater Mirai Nagasu, who recently made the news after asking for donations so her family could see her compete in the Olympics this year. There's also newcomer Bradie Tennell who's competing in her first Olympics at the age of 19. Additionally, there's the couple routines, which are always fun to watch as well.

Therefore there's a lot to look forward at the 2018 Winter Olympics. So however you choose to watch, just make sure you tune in.

