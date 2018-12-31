If you had a little too much fun on New Year's Eve, you're probably spending New Year's Day hunkering down in the comfort of your own home. And while you're recovering from the night's festivities, it's probably a good idea to check out the American Kennel Club (AKC) National Championship, an annual competition featuring thousands of cute pups. Luckily for all of the canine lovers out there, you can stream the dog show on New Year's day from an easy-to-use app.

I'll be honest — when I first heard about this dog show airing on Jan. 1, I was a bit skeptical. Why, you ask? I'll just say I'm one of those people who doesn't want to do any extra work when I'm recovering from a night out, even when it involves adorable dogs. I assume many people fall into this category (Postmates is incredibly successful for a reason, right?), which is why I was unsure about the scheduling of this glorious four-hour event airing on Animal Planet at 6 p.m. ET/PT New Year's Day.

Of course, my skepticism faded once I came across the Animal Planet Go app, a handy dandy feature that you can download straight to your smartphone.

"Watch full episodes and live TV from Animal Planet anytime, anywhere. It’s FREE with your TV subscription," the app's description reads, according to iTunes. "Just sign in with your TV provider username and password to get access to favorites like Pit Bulls & Parolees, Treehouse Masters, The Zoo and many more."

Once you download the app from iTunes or Google Play, all you have to do is sign in to your TV provider to watch the show from your phone. It's a convenient feature because it means you don't have to get out of bed or rush home to catch the live event.

Another option? Visit the American Kennel Club's online TV station, AKC TV. The organization is airing the 2018 show all throughout New Year's Eve, and it will air the 2019 live show on New Year's Day.

So, if you're out at a cafe catching up on work or need to get out of the house for a bit, AKC TV is probably your best option to watch the competition.

Confirming your streaming plan early is a smart idea because chances are you will not want to miss this show. Case in point: the dogs will compete in everything from agility to dock diving. Aww.

"The four-hour televised broadcast airing on Animal Planet Jan. 1 at 6 PM will feature thousands of dogs from around the world competing for various titles across multiple events and more than $150,000 in prize money, the largest in the world of dog shows," AKC's website states. "Viewers will see highlights from each competition category, including agility and dock diving, and the show will culminate with the highly anticipated Best in Show."

As for this year's hosts, Mario Lopez, Kellan Lutz, and Olympian Shawn Johnson are just a few of the famous faces who will grace the event.

To make sure you catch this adorable event, download the Animal Planet Go app or tune in to AKC TV on Jan. 1. There's a good chance this parade of cute pups will cure your New Year's hangover, I promise.

