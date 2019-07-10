The Venn diagram of people who love award shows but hate sports and people who love sports but hate award shows finally converge on Jul. 10, when the ESPYs broadcast from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Celebrating "Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly," the annual award show honors both individual athletes and sports teams of the past year, as voted on by fans. If you're hoping to tune in and catch some all-star athletes rocking formalwear, but don't have a cable subscription handy, here's more on how to stream the ESPYs on Wednesday.

You can tune in via livestream at ABC.go.com beginning at 8 p.m. ET. If you happen to have a cable log-in, then you can also watch on devices via the ABC app. Hulu recently introduced a new add-on service called Hulu + Live TV, which gets you live TV access along with your regular Hulu subscription. You can sign up for a free one-week trial and watch the ESPYs that way, too.

Red carpet coverage, meanwhile, starts at 5 p.m. ET. The first hour airs on ESPN2 with the next two hours broadcasting on ESPN ahead of the awards ceremony. But if you're looking to stream red carpet coverage, you can watch it live on Twitter via the official ESPYs Twitter account.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Tracy Morgan hosts this year's festivities, which, if you're watching the old-fashioned way, air on ABC. Voting stays open to fans right up until the awards begin and there are some unenviable choices to be made for fans who wish to cast a vote — like trying to decide between gymnast Simone Biles or US Women's National Team soccer star Alex Morgan for Best Female Athlete. Naomi Osaka, who's up for Best Breakthrough Athlete and Best Upset after her stunning performance at the US Open, also goes up against Serena Williams yet again in the Best Female Tennis Player category. Williams has previously won the award nine times, but Osaka memorably defeated Williams at the US Open this year (hence her spot in the Best Upset category). Might she pull off another upset to snatch the award away from Williams?

There's also a Best Viral Sports Moment category to look forward to, which, this year, includes Rudolph "Blaze" Ingram, a 7-year-old sprinter who's already being hailed as the next Usain Bolt; Texas A&M hurdler Infinite Tucker, who superman dove across the finish line during a race; Katelyn Ohashi, who scored a perfect 10 this year on behalf of UCLA Gymnastics; and Sister Mary Jo, the Chicago area Catholic school nun who threw a killer curveball as a White Sox opening pitch last year.

For the first decade-ish of the ESPYs, fans were exclusively responsible for casting votes in each of the categories. But since 2004, sports "experts" including sportswriters, broadcasters, and sports executives, have been invited to weigh in, as well, along with ESPN personalities. If you'd like to cast a vote in any of this year's categories, you can do so at ESPN.com.