Thanksgiving is not only best day of the year for stuffing yourself with turkey, sweet potatoes, and pie, it's also a prime day for television watching. For example, the National Dog Show airs on Thanksgiving every single year and, fortunately, there are many ways to tune in if you don't have a traditional TV set-up at home. In fact, you can stream the National Dog Show on Thursday, Nov. 28, so no one has to miss any pristine pup action.

On Thanksgiving, National Dog Show will air on NBC at 12 p.m. EST, directly following the broadcast of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. But if you don't have access to a TV, then streaming the show might be your best option. Anyone can stream the National Dog Show on NBC Sports' website or on the NBC Sports app, which is available to download on your phone or tablet.

Now that you know how to watch the National Dog Show, what can you expect? You'll see over 2,000 dogs from all over the country that have competed in the two-day long event, but only one dog can win Best In Show. The National Dog Show, presented by the Kennel Club of Philadelphia and held in Pennsylvania, amasses nearly 20 million viewers each year, according to the National Dog Show, and has become a long standing Thanksgiving Day tradition for years.

Mark Makela/Getty Images News/Getty Images

It's important to note that the National Dog Show is pre-taped, the actual competition was held earlier this month on Saturday, Nov. 17 and Sunday Nov. 18 and the results are already up, in case you can't access the stream or don't like surprises.

Although most people will be watching the National Dog Show at home in front on their TVs or laptops, anyone can buy tickets and attend the dog show in person next year in 2020. Of course, it might not be as cozy as watching the pooches compete from your sofa, but hey, you've got a whole year to figure that out.