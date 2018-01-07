How To Stream 'The Room,' So You Can See How It Compares To 'The Disaster Artist'

The Franco brothers and Seth Rogan teamed up to create The Disaster Artist last year, a film based on the true story of how friends Greg Sestero and Tommy Wiseau travelled to Hollywood to make their acting dreams come true. Wiseau ended up writing and directing the 2003 film, The Room, which both he and Sestero starred in. Now that The Disaster Artist has been nominated for two Golden Globes, you may want to watch the original film. So here's how to stream The Room, so you can better see how the two stories connect.

Probably because of the success of The Disaster Artist, The Room is currently showing in select theaters, however, that probably won't last long so I'd check it out sooner rather than later if you want to see it on the big screen. As for streaming, unfortunately The Room isn't streaming anywhere at the moment. You can't even purchase it on iTunes or Amazon Video. So if you want to watch it at home, your best bet would be to purchase the DVD from Amazon for $10.56. Sadly, that seems to be the only way you'll get your hands on this movie, though it seems like a pretty good deal.

However, if you don't mind not seeing the whole movie, there are a number of YouTube videos that show the best (or worst) scenes from the movie.

Conner Wiltshire on YouTube

In case you were unaware, The Room is actually known as one of the best worst movies of all time and has become a cult classic because of it. In fact, the full title of the book The Disaster Artist is based on, which was written by Sestero, is The Disaster Artist: My Life Inside The Room, the Greatest Bad Movie Ever Made. If you've never seen it, The Room is about Johnny (Wiseau), a successful banker who lives in San Francisco with his fiancée, Lisa. However, one day Lisa gets tired of Johnny and decides to seduce his best friend, Mark (Sestero). Naturally, things only go south from there.

In The Disaster Room, James Franco plays Wiseau, while his younger brother, Dave, plays Sestero; James also directed the film. Not only did the film get nominated for the Golden Globe in Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy, but James also received a nomination for his role as Wiseau. Many have commended James' portrayal of Wiseau and noted how well he was able to capture his mannerisms and way of speaking down perfectly. Some have even made comparison videos of the two actors, demonstrating how well James was able to get into character for the role.

dogboii on YouTube

Wiseau has been very supportive of The Disaster Artist, and even had a role in the film as someone named Henry (Sestero was also in the movie as a casting agent). Wiseau and James went on Jimmy Kimmel Live! together last year and Wiseau commended James' impersonation of him and skill with getting his accent down, which he said "always changes." Wiseau's only complaint about the film was the lighting, but as James pointed out, that was probably due to the fact that Wiseau was wearing his sunglasses when he watched it.

Jimmy Kimmel Live on YouTube

It's great to see that Wiseau loved the film and that the Franco brothers did such a great job of bringing this story to life and introducing a cult classic to new fans. If you haven't seen The Room or The Disaster Artist you should definitely check out both. However, you certainly don't have to watch The Room in order to see The Disaster Artist, but it will make the experience even more entertaining.

Whether you watch both movies, just one, or neither, you should definitely tune into the 2018 Golden Globes this Sunday, Jan. 7 at 8 p.m. EST on NBC to see if it wins any awards.

