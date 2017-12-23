How To Stream The Yule Log For The Holidays, So You Can Curl Up Next To A Crackling Fire

There's a lot of things that make it feel like it's really the holiday season. There's egg nog, Christmas music, and a nice Yule Log fire. However, a lot of us these days don't have a fireplace, so getting a Yule Log fire going isn't as easy as it used to be. However, thanks to technological advances, it's now something you can actually stream, which is why I've taken the liberty of compiling various ways you can stream the Yule Log for the holidays.

Although you won't be able to feel the warmth of the fire by watching the Yule Log on a TV or computer screen, something about seeing the logs burn just feels right. Plus, watching the Yule Log rather than sitting in front of a real one isn't something that's new. The tradition of the "Yule Log Christmas Special" actually began over 50 years ago. In November 1966, local New York TV station WPIX aired burning Yule logs when they had 1.5 hours to kill on the air, according to Business Insider. Then, on Dec. 24, 2966, the first official Yule Log special aired on the channel.

Thus, a new tradition of watching Yule Logs on TV was born. So read on and see how you can take part in this cozy little tradition.

Netflix

The popular streaming service has two different Yule Log options for you this year. The first is the classic Fireplace for Your Home, which includes a video of the crackling fire along with festive music. However, if you're looking for a more interesting Yule Log experience, the platform also offers A Home Fireplace: Bright Edition. This "Yule Log" is actually a trash fire that changes color and is inspired by Will Smith's new Netflix film, Bright. Just start typing in "fireplace" in the search bar and you'll get a ton of great options!

Amazon Prime

If you're an Amazon Prime member, you'll have a lot of options for watching the Yule Log this year. There's the classic Holiday Family Favorites: Yule Log, which is just the fire, or if you want to enjoy music while you watch, there's The Ultimate Yule Log: The Light of Christmas, which includes Christmas tracks along with the Yule Log. If you don't want to have to worry about having to rewind, or replay, the video, there's also Christmas Yule Log 8 Hours of Crackling Fire, which should keep you set for most of Christmas Day. Amazon has a few others so you'll definitely be able to find the one that's perfect for you.

Nick Offerman's Yule Log

If you're a fan of Nick Offerman, this is the perfect Yule Log for you. As part of his My Tales of Whisky YouTube channel, the Parks & Recreation star has a 10-hour video of himself just sitting by the crackling fire, occasionally drinking some whisky. Just don't be too freaked out when he does move; it doesn't happen often so you may forget he's real.

Outlander Yule Log

Outlander fans rejoice. You can pretend you're spending the holidays with Jamie Fraser, with this perfect Yule Log video, thanks to Starz. The channel has put together an hour and half long Yule Log video, which includes the crackling fire, music that will make you feel like you're in Scotland, and two cute dogs laying in front of the fire. In summary, it's perfect.

Lil BUB's Extraordinarily Magical Yule Log

Typically, I'm not a cat person, but something about this little furry friend just hanging out in front of the fire making little meow noises is absolutely adorable. Each year Lil BUB releases a new hour-long Yule Log video and this year's is just as cute as ever.

There's plenty of other Yule Log videos to be found across this internet, so if none of these tickle your fancy, you can keep searching until you find the perfect one for you.

