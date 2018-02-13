The social media world is going through some *changes.* A few popular social media apps are changing the way they operate, and users haven't been happy about all of the alterations. For instance, there's now a way to tell if someone took a screenshot of your Instagram story, which of course means that other people will be able to tell if you take a screenshot of their story, so the days of trying to spy on your Instagram crush without them knowing may be over.

Instagram is now telling users when other users have taken a screenshot of their story — well, certain people, anyway, according to Scary Mommy. Specific users are being notified about the change in the app, and they are warning others who may not have received the message from Instagram just yet. TechCrunch reported that the company might be testing the change among a subset of users to see if it has "any noticeable impact on engagement," before Instagram decides whether the feature is something to roll out to every user.

Before this, Instagram users only received a notification when a photo was taken of a private, direct message, not a screenshot of a story, Scary Mommy noted. But the thing is, the change might not be as obvious or as disruptive as users might think.

With this change, users who are a part of the test group can see who took a screenshot of their story by going to the list of people who viewed it, where they'll see a new camera shutter logo next to any user who took a screenshot, TechCrunch reported. So no more excessively creeping on someone else's Instagram story then taking photos without them knowing about it, basically.

However, the user who posted the story won’t see a specific notification pop up if and when someone takes a screenshot of that story. The notification will only show up on that list of story viewers, so you have to look at the list of your story viewers to see who creepers were.

Frankly, people aren't totally thrilled with this change. "Who wants this?" Madison Malone Kircher asked in her piece about the Instagram story change on The Cut. And Twitter was a hotbed of anxiety and negativity about the tweak when it first came to light.

After users started to spread the news, an Instagram spokesperson said in a statement to Business Insider:

We are always testing ways to improve the experience on Instagram and make it easier to share any moment with the people who matter to you.

But maybe a note of every moment someone takes a screenshot of your Instagram story is a little too much for most people, if the reactions on social media are any indication.

And this isn't the only change on a popular social media app that has users up in arms lately. Snapchat recently rolled out a redesign of its app, and people hate it so much that there was at least one petition with more than 590,000 signatures by Monday afternoon demanding the company remove the update, according to CNN Money.

Ashley Vasquez, a 21-year-old Snapchat user, told CNN "I might start using Instagram Stories now" because of the change.

If you don't have an issue with the adjustment, you can either check your story viewers right now to see if you're a part of the test group and to see if someone has taken a screenshot of your Instagram story, or you can wait to find out if the feature rolls out to everyone.

If you know you have some Instagram friends who are not part of the test, you may have limited time to take shots of their stories if that's something you want to do without detection. But if you really don't care if other people can tell if you've taken a screenshot of something from their Instagram story, well, you've got nothing to worry about. Let the rest of us stress over the change in peace.

