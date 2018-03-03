Every mother wants what is best for their child, especially when that child is still an infant. From baby proofing their home, to monitoring everything their child puts in their mouths, moms have an incredibly fierce instinct to look out for their child. And this is exactly is why it's so imperative for moms to pay attention to any voluntary recalls, especially if its concerning the safety of their infant. On Thursday, Graco announced a voluntary recall that could affect moms everywhere across the United States — but there is a simple way for those wondering how to tell if their Graco high chair has been recalled. Romper has reached out to Graco and is awaiting a response.

The good news is, this voluntary recall that was issued on Thursday doesn't pertain to every single Graco high chair (so there is no need to panic). But if you do own the Graco Table2Table 6-in-1 high chair, you should take note of this voluntary recall.

You will be able to tell if your specific Graco Table2Table 6-in-1 high chair was part of this voluntary recall by the chair's model number —1969721. This number can be found underneath the high chair seat or underneath the booster seat, according to Graco. If this sounds a little confusing, then the visuals on Graco's website can easily help you locate it.

If the locating the model number doesn't help you determine if your high chair is a part of this voluntary recall, then these other defining details might. These specific high chairs that are a part of this voluntary recall were specifically sold at Wal-Mart stores in both Canada and the United States, according to USA Today, and were sold in between October 2016 and December 2017. This specific high chair has a distinct white cushion with gray and gold polka dots.

If your serial number and the details of your high chair match the ones mentioned, then you will want to stop using your Graco high chair. This high chair is being voluntarily recalled due to 38 reports of the high chair's rear leg "pivoting out of position" and the fact that five people reported the high chair falling over with their child in it, resulting in "bumps and bruises," according to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission.

So what do you do now if your high chair is a part of this voluntary recall? First, stop using it. Once you've done that, read on. Graco is offering a free replacement kit, along with free installation instructions, to help fix the problem. If visuals are more of your speed, Graco has provided a super helpful instructional video to help you fix the problem that was reported in the voluntary recall.

gracobaby on YouTube

Ordering a replacement kit is just as easy. All you have to do is go to Graco's website, enter in the manufacturing date of your high chair, and follow the steps to receive your replacement kit in the mail. But concerned parents are bound to have more questions, which is why those parents can call Graco at 1-800-345-4109 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. EST or email gracoconsumercare@newellco.com.

Little kids love eating and parents love seeing their child safe and happy. So when both of these things are combined to bring alert to parents, it's understandable as to why they might want to pay attention to voluntary high chair recalls like this one. The good news is, there is a quick and simple solution to fixing the problem found in this voluntary recall. And once their high chair is fixed using the replacement parts, parents can eat their meal in peace knowing that their child is protected and out of harms way. That sounds pretty great to me.