How To Tell If Your Land Of Nod Toddler Bed Was Recalled Due To An "Entrapment Hazard"

If you've been a fan of Crate & Barrel's The Land of Nod brand for a while, you'll want to check your toddler's room: last week, the company recalled a popular toddler bed due to an entrapment hazard. Wondering if your child's bed was affected? Here's how to tell if your Land of Nod toddler bed was recalled, and exactly what you should do afterwards to keep your child safe and sleeping soundly.

The bed in question was the Nook toddler bed, which was sold by the Land of Nod between May 2015 and September 2017. They retailed at about $500 a unit and were sold both in-store and online.

The beds in question are being recalled after four separate incidents were reported in which the beds' headboards detached from the base, falling forwards and presenting a hazard for any kids sleeping below. So far, no children have been hurt — but the Land of Nod is voluntarily recalling any beds that could be affected. Around 75 affected units are thought to have been sold, according to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The affected Nook toddler beds are green and grey, with three sentences — "The Land of Nod," "Made in Vietnam," and SKU number 404485 — printed on labels attached to the bed's headboard and footboard.

If your toddler's bed has been affected by the recall, you can get a full refund by reaching out to the Land of Nod. You can call the company at 800-933-9904 (between 9:30 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. Eastern Time from Monday to Friday), email them at recall@landofnod.com, or visit their website (click Product Recalls at the bottom of the page).

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said Land of Nod would be reaching out to all known customers directly, but if you haven't heard from the company, you should definitely give them a call.

"We sincerely regret any inconvenience this recall may cause, but your family's safety is our primary concern," Land of Nod wrote in a safety notice. "We thank you for your cooperation and understanding."

Customers should, of course, stop using the toddler bed immediately and contact the Land of Nod for a refund. If you know any other parents with Land of Nod products, pass the information on. This is the first Land of Nod recall since mid-2016, when the company voluntarily recalled an octopus rattle due to a choking hazard presented by some of the fabric on the toy.

To keep an eye on any recalls that might affect your children's health or safety, you can sign up for monthly recall round-up emails from Safe Kids, a non-profit organization that gathers up recalls from agencies like the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the Food and Drug Administration, and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. If you don't like getting extra emails in your inbox, you can also just check Safe Kids' website for a monthly list of recalls that affect children's products, including everything from toys to food to furniture to electronics.

While some companies do a good job of informing customers when something goes wrong with their products, not everyone hands over their email addresses or phone numbers to businesses when they purchase something (can you imagine the amount of spam mail we'd all get?). With a monthly email or a quick check-in on recall sites now and again, you can easily see if any of the products you've bought (or been gifted) could be hazardous to your kids. And it's always better to be safe than sorry when it comes to kids' safety, so make sure to pass that info on when it could affect friends' families, too.