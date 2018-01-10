How To Tell If Your Skip Hop Tuo Convertible High Chair Was Recalled Due To A Falling Hazard

If your little one is still using a high chair, you might want to take a second or two to double-check the chair type and brand, since on Tuesday, nearly 8,000 Skip Hop Tuo convertible high chairs were recalled due to a falling hazard. Some Tuo convertible high chairs aren't affected by the Jan. 9 recall, while others should stop being used immediately. Wondering if you're affected? Here's how to tell if your Skip Hop Tuo high chair was recalled.

The voluntary recall affected 7,900 high chairs that were part of a limited production series, according to Skip Hop. The recalled chairs were all charcoal-colored (the "gray clouds" version was not included in the recall) and they were all bought sometime between December 2016 and September 2017. Affected chairs were sold for around $160 in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Mexico, and were available online (via Amazon and Skip Hop), as well as in-store at Babies "R" Us, Buy Buy Baby, Target, Kohl's, Dillard's, and other stores.

If you own a charcoal-colored Tuo convertible high chair, here's what you should do next: take a look at the back of the high chair and look for a style and date code there. The style code should read either #304200 or #304200CN. Recalled date codes include HH102016, HH11/2016, HH3/2017, and HH4/2017.

Below, the date code is circled in red (with the style code just above it):

Skip Hop voluntarily recalled the convertible high chairs after receiving 13 reports of the high chairs' legs detaching. In two incidents, children were bruised, but no other injuries have been reported. Romper reached out to Skip Hop for further comment on the recall, but did not hear back immediately. On its recall page, however, Skip Hop wrote:

Since our founding, Skip Hop’s operations have been guided by a strong commitment to producing quality products. ... In the interest of safety, we are encouraging consumers who purchased this affected product to immediately stop using the High Chair until they receive their free replacement. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused our consumers and appreciate their understanding in this matter.

If you do have a recalled chair, have no fear: Skip Hop will replace it with a brand new one at no cost to you. To do so, use Skip Hop's product replacement form, which will ask you for some basic information (such as your name, contact info, and shipping address). The form will also ask you for two pictures: one of the label on the back of the chair (to verify that you actually have a recalled chair) and one of the front of the chair (in which you should cut the seat and the strap to ensure no one uses an unsafe chair).

Of course, before you start slashing up your old Tuo convertible high chair, you'll want to be sure that you actually have a recalled chair — so if you're at all uncertain, shoot Skip Hop an email at recall@skiphop.com or call 888-282-4674 (they answer the phones Monday to Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET). Unfortunately, the high chairs cannot be exchanged in retail stores, so you'll have to contact Skip Hop directly to get a replacement.

While you wait for your new replacement high chair to come in (or even while you're waiting to hear back about whether your version of the chair is safe or not), stop using your old Tuo high chair immediately. And of course, if you know anyone else who has a Tuo convertible high chair for their little one, pass the information on to help make sure everyone stays safe.

Check out Romper's new video series, Romper's Doula Diaries:

Watch full episodes of Romper's Doula Diaries on Facebook Watch.