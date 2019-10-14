With the release of How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World earlier this year, the trilogy that started back in 2010 is at last complete. Or is it? Just when fans thought the final installment of the series meant the end of Toothless and Hiccup's story, its seems Dreamworks has one last surprise up its sleeves. And the How to Train Your Dragon holiday special sounds simply magical.

On Oct. 10, Dreamworks Animation announced a holiday special will be coming this December. The half-hour special is titled How to Train Your Dragon: Homecoming, and will premiere on NBC on Dec. 3 at 9 p.m. ET. From there, you will be able to re-watch the special via Hulu starting on Dec. 5.

Evidently, the story will pick back up roughly 10 years after How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World went down, according to Collider. And from the looks of the artwork released by Dreamworks, not only do Hiccup and Astrid have children, but Toothless and the Light Fury also have babies. (Awwww.) The story begins, according to a press release, with "Hiccup and Toothless sharing stories of their special relationship with their respective families as they prepare for the Snoggletog Festival."

"When it becomes clear that the new generation of Vikings doesn't remember the bond between dragon and human, Hiccup makes a plan to celebrate dragons with a grand holiday pageant," the press release continues. "This heartwarming idea leads to a series of hilarious and exciting events, but no matter the circumstance, everyone in New Berk — young and old alike — is reminded that dragons and humans are forever bonded."

How to Train Your Dragon: The Homecoming will feature the returning voice talents of Jay Baruchel as Hiccup, America Ferrera as Astrid, Gerard Butler as Stoick, Craig Ferguson as Gobber, and Christopher Mintz-Plasse as Fishlegs, according to Collider. Interestingly, though, Dean DeBlois — the writer and director of all three installments of the movie series — is not involved with the holiday special. Those credentials belong to writers Jonathan Groff and Jon Pollack, as well as director Tim Johnson.

Instagram is certainly looking forward to the How to Train Your Dragon holiday special. One Instagram user commented, "I’m so happy I never saw this coming!!!"

Another person wrote, "OMG, @dreamworksare they really going to be children from Astrid and Hiccup and the Nightlights? Please say yes."

Yet another excited Instagram user commented, "CAN YOU HEAR ME SCREAMING. I NEED THIS IN MY LIFE."

For some reason, the How to Train Your Dragon movie trilogy has mostly flown under my kids' radar. (And I've only managed to catch the original movie.) In light of the 30-minute special coming in December, however, I'm inspired to have my kiddos watch all three films in preparation for How to Train Your Dragon: Homecoming. Because hey, anything beats watching Elf ad nauseam for a month straight.

So parents, be sure to set your DVR to record on NBC starting at 9 p.m. Dec. 3. Or just catch it on Hulu, if you're a subscriber. Either way, I have a feeling this How to Train Your Dragon holiday special is going to be a festively magical delight for families.