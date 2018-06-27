Mosquitoes suck, and even if you're super careful, most kids will get a bite from time to time. So knowing how to treat mosquito bites in kids is crucial, because it's heartbreaking to watch your child worry over a nasty bug bite. Also, you probably get tired of telling them to stop scratching every five minutes.

Although you might not notice the tiny bugs themselves, mosquito bites have some unique visual characteristics. In general, mosquito bites are small, puffy bumps that eventually become swollen, red, and very itchy, as noted in Healthline. It's common for multiple bites to appear around the same area. Chances are, you'll notice when your kid has a mosquito bite if they start scratching at an area repeatedly. For the most part these bites aren't particularly dangerous, just very irritating to kids and parents alike.

That said, keep an eye out for severe reactions at the bite site. Although mosquito bites are just an annoyance most of the time, they can occasionally cause more serious reactions. If the mosquito bite results in a large swollen area, hives, fever, headache, or swollen lymph nodes, then it's time to contact your pediatrician for a check-up, as noted in the Mayo Clinic. Otherwise, try out these simple home remedies for mosquito bites. Your kid should be itch-free in no time.

1 Clean It Joe Raedle/Getty Images News/Getty Images Your first goal is to get the area clean, particularly if your kid has already been itching at the bite mark. Simply washing the bite area with mild soap and water is enough, as noted in WebMD. If you're on the go, then you may try to make do with sanitizing wipes.

2 Apply 1 Percent Hydrocortisone Cream Sometimes steroid creams can work wonders for these itchy bites. Applying a 1 percent hydrocortisone cream to the area three times a day can make the irritation feel much better, as noted by the St. Louis Children's Hospital. These are available in drugstores over the counter, so you don't even need a prescription.

3 Consider Allergy Medication Scott Olson/Getty Images News/Getty Images Is the bite still itchy after cleaning the area and applying a steroid cream? Take it to the next step. Sometimes giving your kid children's allergy medication can help decrease the itching of a mosquito bite, as noted by the St. Louis Children's Hospital. If your kid is experiencing a mild allergic reaction, then it should help.

4 Use An Ice Pack Sometimes your kid gets a bite when you don't have any medication on hand, and you have to make do. In these instances, a simple cold pack or bag of crushed ice can help numb the skin and reduce inflammation, according to Healthline. You can wrap the pack in a towel to make sure it isn't too cold for your kid.

5 Soak It In Green Tea Matthew Lloyd/Getty Images News/Getty Images If you're all out of antihistamine creams, make a compress out of something that's probably in your kitchen already. A dampened, refrigerated green tea bag can be very soothing at the site of the bite. "The cold helps soothe the itch, and compounds in the tea help with inflammation," said Jessica Wu, MD, assistant clinical professor of dermatology at University of Southern California in Los Angeles in Everyday Health. Who knew tea could have so many uses?

6 Break Out The Antibiotic Ointment If you're at all concerned about the bite getting infected, then break out the first aid kit. Applying a topical antibiotic cream such as Neosporin or Bacitracin can fight off potential infection, as noted by the Summit Medical Group. This will help prevent any potential infection from spreading.