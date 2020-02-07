If you too would like to turn off those autoplay previews on Netflix once and for all and just browse through your recommended content in silence, I've got some great news for you. The streaming giant announced on Twitter this week that it has listened to users' feedback and we can now flip off that feature. And best of all, it's very simple to do.

"Some people find this feature helpful. Others not so much," Netflix wrote on Twitter on Feb. 6. "We've heard the feedback loud and clear — members can now control whether or not they see autoplay previews."

While some people certainly don't mind the previews or even prefer them to get an idea of what to watch, if you are not of those you'll just need to follow a few simple steps to turn off autoplay on Netflix.

First, you'll need to log in to your account and click on your profile icon in the top right corner. From there you'll want to click on the "Manage Profiles" option. Once you're in Manage Profiles, you'll want to select the account to turn off autoplay. You can do it to every account, or just your own personal one.

Netflix

Click on the pencil on the account of your choosing.

Netflix

Once you're there, you can make a number of edits to your profile. Look at the "Autoplay controls" section and click on "Autoplay previews while browsing on all devices." If the box is not checked, then this means that autoplay is turned off. Once you uncheck this box, press "Save" to save your changes.

Netflix

Click on the white "Done" button to return back to Netflix.

Netflix

Now, Netflix might look a little like this. It will show you an image from a selected show or movie, but won't play a trailer.

Netflix

And when you hover over a program, it will show you a fun image from it, rather than a video. For example, this is what happens when you hover over The Circle.

Netflix

My thumbnails and homepage won't look like yours, of course. As Vox explained, Netflix regularly changes thumbnails catered to each user to test what users are more likely to click on. Turning off autoplay isn't permanent, so if you start to miss those previews, you can just repeat these steps and get them back just as easily.