Thanksgiving just isn't complete without a helping of the Peanuts gang. And that's why watching A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving every year is a longstanding tradition for families all across the country. So to make sure you don't miss the classic cartoon this year, here's everything you need to know to plan your family's annual viewing.

In 2019, and as has been the case in years prior, you can catch A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving on ABC on Thanksgiving Eve, Wednesday, Nov. 27 at 8 p.m. EST. However, if you're busy with Thanksgiving dinner prep and aren't available on Wednesday night to watch the festive flick, there are a couple other ways to watch it.

You can also stream A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving. The 1973 classic is available to digitally purchase on Amazon Prime for $9.99, or you can rent it for $3.99. Additionally, if you don't have traditional TV in your home, you can also catch A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving on Hulu, as long as you have the live TV add-on, meaning it will air at the same time as ABC's schedule. The cartoon, deluxe edition, is also available on Vudu for $3.99 to rent and $14.99 to buy.

So between TV viewings and streaming options, there are various ways to watch this Thanksgiving tradition.

A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving, which first aired in 1973, is a family-friendly classic with a story that "promotes friendship, generosity, and gratitude," as Common Sense Media notes in the organization's review, adding that it's best for kids 4 years old and up to enjoy.

So prep your popcorn and hot cocoa, cuddle up on the couch with the whole family, and let Charlie Brown, Peppermint Patty, Snoopy, Woodstock, and more kick off this holiday season with a beloved tradition.