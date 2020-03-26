Everyone currently cooped up at home right now could certainly use a bit of entertainment. Thankfully, we can all watch Elton John's concert benefitting those fighting coronavirus this weekend. Featuring Billie Eilish, Backstreet Boys, and other amazing artists, the legendary singer will host a televised concert on Sunday, March 29, to raise money for coronavirus relief efforts.

The commercial-free benefit concert, which is formally titled FOX Presents The iHeart Living Room Concert For America, will air on FOX this upcoming Sunday from 9 p.m to 10 p.m. EST. If you don't have a cable subscription, you can still watch the concert live online. And if you prefer to simply listen to your favorite performers, you can tune into the concert on iHeartMedia radio stations nationwide and and on the iHeartRadio app for free.

"This special will also pay tribute to the people on the front lines during this difficult time in order to fight the spread of COVID-19 — the health professionals, first responders, and local heroes," according to iHeart Radio.

The concert will also encourage viewers to donate to two charities helping those impacted by the coronavirus: Feeding America and the First Responders Children's Foundation.

Beyond being a for a good cause, the concert will also feature the following artists with performances scheduled throughout the hour broadcast:

Alicia Keys

Billie Eilish

Backstreet Boys

Billie Joe Armstrong from Green Day

Mariah Carey

Tim McGraw

These are only the first artists to be announced; more are slated to show up during the hour-long broadcast. Of course, due to social distancing measures, this won't be your average benefit concert; musicians will be performing from their own homes using their personal cell phones, cameras, and audio equipment to record their performances and ensure the safety of others. So you never know who will make an appearance or what might happen during the show.

If you're staying home this Sunday night, you might as well tune in to see your favorite artists perform to help bring in some support and awareness for, as iHeart Radio put it, "the front line health professionals and local heroes who are helping to fight the spread of COVID-19."

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all of Romper’s parents + coronavirus coverage here, and Bustle’s constantly updated, general “what to know about coronavirus” here.