I get super excited when my old-school favorite comedians return to the screen. So I'm particularly psyched to see that Adam Sandler's Happy Madison Productions is rolling out with some new movies. The latest offering from the production house is Father of the Year, a comedy featuring David Spade and Nat Faxon, who play two dads trying to prove they can fight each other and win. So, if you’re a fan of all things comedy like me, you’ll want to know how to watch Father of the Year.

Father of the Year debuts on Netflix on Friday, July 20. The movie starts out with some friendly banter between two college friends, played by Matt Shively and Joey Bragg, where they argue over whose dad would win in a fight. But when their dads hear about the discussion , they try to prove their worth by fighting it out. The Netflix synopsis reads: “When a drunken debate between two recent college graduates about whose father would win in a fight is taken seriously by their idiot dads jobs are lost, relationships ruined, futures destroyed, and best friends come of age as they come to grips with who their fathers really are.”

Netflix on YouTube

In a recent interview on Good Morning America, Spade described his character as a “beat-up New Hampshire dad” who is an “old-school boozer” that takes his kid's “my dad can beat up your dad” notion a little too seriously. He went on to describe the movie as an “R-rated, old-school” comedy, and will feature tons of stunts and fights. “There are so many stunts for a guy who’s such a baby,” admitted Spade. “We had probably 30 fights in that movie, and I just keep getting hurt, but my stuntman took a real beating.” He went to say that unlike his other movies, like Joe Dirt, in Father of the Year he had to bring a little more acting to the film. “It was like actual acting, which I’m not used to,” said Spade, “I usually sort of breeze through it, but it was a little tougher than usual.”

With just one look at the trailer, you’ll get an idea of exactly what kind of hilarious hijinks to expect. In one scene, Spade is seen swimming naked in a makeshift pool in the back of a pickup truck, and when someone drives the truck away, he’s thrown across the street, landing on the road in the buff. From the trailer itself, Father of the Year looks like it’s bringing that signature Happy Madison humor, so if you are a fan of that type of comedy, you’ll probably get a kick out of this movie.

There is actually a lot of Happy Madison content on Netflix right now, including four Sandler movies: The Ridiculous 6, Sandy Wexler, The Do-Over, and The Week Of. Back in 2014, Sandler made a four-movie deal with Netflix, and with Father of the Year slated to be their fifth project together, it looks like his production company has found a comfortable home. As a longtime fan of Saturday Night Live throughout the years, I couldn’t be happier, because I get to keep watching comedy greats like Chris Rock, Rachel Dratch, Rob Schneider, Sandler and Spade do their thing. So, it will be nice to have Father of the Year as the newest addition to my comedy watch list on Netflix.