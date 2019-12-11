How To Watch 'How The Grinch Stole Christmas' In 2019 & Make Your Heart Grow 3 Sizes

If you, like the chipper people of Whoville, enjoy a good, classic Christmas tale, then you'll want to know how you can watch How The Grinch Stole Christmas this holiday season. Fortunately, in 2019, you can relive the iconic and festive Dr. Seuss movie several ways.

For those looking to watch the 2000 live-action version of How The Grinch Stole Christmas, all you need is your Netflix subscription and you can watch it as many times as you'd like and whenever you please. However, those who prefer channel surfing on traditional cable can also catch the 2000 version How The Grinch Stole Christmas with Jim Carrey on Freeform on several different days throughout the month. As of Wednesday, Dec. 11, here are the upcoming listings for the 2000 holiday movie in 2019 on Freeform:

Wednesday, Dec. 11 at 5:20 p.m. EST

Saturday, Dec. 14 at 9:15 p.m. EST

Sunday, Dec. 15 at 5:05 p.m. EST

Wednesday, Dec. 18 at 8:20 p.m. EST

Thursday, Dec. 19 at 4:40 p.m. EST

Saturday, Dec. 21 at 9:15 p.m. EST

Sunday, Dec. 22 at 4:40 p.m. EST

Monday, Dec. 23 at 9:20 p.m. EST

Tuesday, Dec. 24 at 5:40 p.m. EST

How The Grinch Stole Christmas is not playing on Freeform on Christmas Day, so you'll have to head to Netflix for a Dec. 25th viewing.

Universal Pictures All-Access on YouTube

If the colorful animation and narration from the 1966 version of How The Grinch Stole Christmas is also on your holiday movie must-watch list, good news — it's also airing on TV. This year, you can watch the 1966 version of How The Grinch Stole Christmas on Christmas, Dec. 25 on NBC at 8 p.m. EST. If you prefer to stream, the 1966 version is also available to rent on iTunes, Amazon Prime, and YouTube for $3.99.

But Grinchmas doesn't have to stop with those movies. The 2018 animated Grinch adaptation (from the same creators as the Despicable Me film series), The Grinch, is also available to stream on Netflix. And, of course, the Grinch movies can also be purchased on Amazon if you prefer to have a hard copy.

So mark your calendars and get ready to feel "all toasty inside," as the Grinch would say, with the many How The Grinch Stole Christmas viewing options available this year.