As it's a fun, adorable fantasy film the whole family can enjoy and is nominated for Best Animated Feature Film at this year's Oscars, let's break down all the ways you can watch How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World.

While the third installment in the animated series is up against some serious competition at the 92nd Academy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 9, viewers at home can be the judge for themselves. And fortunately, there are several ways to watch How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World.

For starters, the movie is currently streaming on Hulu. However, if you don't already have a Hulu subscription, the streaming service is currently offering new users one free month when they sign up for a new plan. And if you're planning on doing a 2020 Oscars animated movie marathon, you might want to consider a Hulu subscription, especially since another movie nominated in the category, Missing Link, is also streaming there.

If Hulu is not your preferred streaming platform of choice, there are other ways to watch the final movie in the How To Train Your Dragon series. The movie is also available to rent on iTunes for $3.99 or purchase it for $19.99 and will download directly to your Apple devices. Amazon Prime subscribers can rent the movie for $3.99 or purchase it for $9.99. It's also available to download and purchase on YouTube, in the Google Play store, and on the streaming service, Vudu.

How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World is less than two hours long and wraps up the film series, which centers on the relationship between dragon rider Hiccup and his trusty dragon Toothless. "I think it is the end," the film's director, Dean Deblois told Deadline. "This is the bullseye we painted for ourselves." And thankfully, there are many ways to watch the conclusion of this sweet fantasy tale.