I don't know anyone who's not on the Killing Eve train, and rightfully so. The dark BBC espionage thriller has collectively blown the minds of fans on both sides of the Atlantic. But if you're still wondering if you'll be able to catch all the action as it's happening you'll want to know how to watch Killing Eve Season 2.

If you're in the US and not the UK, there are a few options to watch Killing Eve Season 2, starting with AMC, according to The Los Angeles Times. You can't subscribe to BBC America with your usual cable package, though the popularity of Season 1 landed the series on Amazon Prime and also on Hulu. And FYI — you can also find it on iTunes, Youtube, and Amazon to gear up for Season 2. Obviously the powers that be are thinking of preemptive responses to fans' needs.

The series will run on both BBC American and AMC simultaneously to garner the attention of more people in a more convenient way. AMC is already home to massive hit shows like The Walking Dead, so it's a good move to make Killing Eve available in the same arena. Though AMC is considered among the smaller of the cable networks, their in-house production unit, AMC Studios, "provides more than 70 percent of the programs airing on AMC channels in the U.S. and overseas."

Networks Chief Operating Officer Ed Carroll told The Los Angeles Times of the broadcast, "It's a great opportunity to expose more people to Killing Eve. These times demand trying some nonconventional methods. And if you have a platform as big and broad as AMC, then it seems like a good thing to try."

As a main contender on many "Best" lists in 2018, Killing Eve is a multi-award nominee (24, actually), including Golden Globe, a Screen Actors Guild Award and an Emmy nom to Eve herself, Sandra Oh. If you haven't caught on to such a mind-bending show, the official AMC show description says:"Killing Eve is the story of two women, bound by a mutual obsession and one brutal act: Eve, an MI6 operative, and Villanelle, the beautiful, psychopathic assassin that she has been tasked to find." It's important to note, as Good Housekeeping pointed out, Season 2 will "pick up right where the season one finale left off ... 36 seconds after, to be exact."

Jodie Comer, who plays Villanelle, told ELLE a bit more about that cliffhanger ending and where Season 2 could possibly go from there saying, "Obviously Eve stabbed Villanelle, let's not forget that, but what's going to be really interesting for the audience is how Villanelle reacts to that. It may not be as they suspect it will be."

According to Marie Claire, Season 2 will showcase more Villanelle: "What she does and why, motivations behind her actions, and hopefully more sly humor and sexuality." The original concept for Villanelle came from Luke Jennings, author of the four-novellas that became Codename Villanelle — aka the inspiration for Killing Eve, though the series is vastly different from the book content. Sex Education star Edward Bluemel, has also been added to the cast as a "crafty" guy named Hugo. "He’s very manipulative and he’s definitely got no moral compass, that’s his biggest flaw," he told Wonderland Magazine.

Go ahead and cancel those plans to move abroad. It doesn't matter if you caught Season 1 of Killing Eve or not (though I'd suggest catching up so you can talk about the cliffhanger with your friends). Now you'll have more options to stream. Thanks, network execs.