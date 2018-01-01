How To Watch Krystal’s Work Out Videos & See This 'Bachelor' Contestant Get Her Rock Hard Abs

It's a new year which means a new season of The Bachelor is upon us. And with a new season of The Bachelor comes a new season of Bachelor contestants, including several Laurens, a few nurses, and a fitness instructor who I'm very curious about. Her name is Krystal Nielson and, after a little digging, I found out how to watch Krystal's work out videos to prove that she worked very hard to achieve those rock hard abs. After all, very few of us are actually born with a six-pack. That is only achieved through very committed exercising. Maybe she'll even be able to teach the star of the show, Arie Luyendyk Jr., a thing or two about fitness.

She'll definitely need something to help her stand out from the crowd. Krystal is one of 29 women competing for Arie's heart this season on The Bachelor. An extended preview of this season proves at the very least that Krystal does not go home right away. It's clear right off the bat that she's going to be getting into some arguments with her roommates and costars, but that a big part of her emotional energy will be spent on the man of the hour himself. "I'm falling in love," she confesses in the preview. There is, incidentally, also a really excellent shot of her giving someone smug side-eye while sipping tea which proves that she was made for reality TV.

In her ABC bio, Krystal makes a lot of pretty bold statements, proving that this one knows who she is and is not about to change that for anyone. When asked if she's a good cook, Krystal says she is "bomb.com." If she could be any animal she would be a unicorn because "those who believe in magic will find it." I'm not sure if this is supposed to be a joke or not, but I can't hate it. Krystal also said that her biggest accomplishment in life is "finding my purpose as a life and fitness coach. I LOVE what I do for work." From the looks of Krystal's social media, she is really not kidding about that.

A few deep dives into Youtube world later and I've managed to uncover some videos that Krystal did with a company called FitLife, giving some at-home workout tutorials (which are extremely helpful, by the way). After all, not everyone has time to get to the gym every day. For some people a workout at home is the best way to go. It's even better when you can get a professional trainer and instructor like Krystal to help you with the basics.

FitLifeTV on YouTube

I'll be honest, I am not a fitness person. I don't think endorphins are a real thing for me and I don't run unless someone is chasing me. I don't pick up heavy objects unless I'm trying to move the heavy object someplace else. But I can appreciate the kind of work and dedication it takes for a person to become this serious about fitness. I've heard that some people really enjoy it. Who knew?

FitLifeTV on YouTube

Famously, there is no gym in the Bachelor mansion which means that the women for whom exercise is an important part of their life will have to make do. Luckily Krystal has that on lock, as a literal instructor for working out without equipment at home. Maybe she'll start her own little workout school for the other women at the mansion. Or maybe there's too much bad blood between them for that kind of bonding. In any case, I'm looking forward to seeing what these women do next.

