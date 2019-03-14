Project Runway Season 17 is about to debut on Bravo on Mar. 14, returning to the network after a lengthy sojourn on Lifetime. Longtime fans will be eager to see what has changed about the show and what has stayed the same; new viewers have the perfect opportunity to take advantage of the show's fresh start. But everyone will need to know how to watch Project Runway on Bravo before they tune in. There are a few different ways to see the show, which means prospective viewers have options.

If you have a TV service provider and access to Bravo, then your path is clear. Just click on over to the channel (whatever it is in your area) at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday and enjoy 90 whole minutes of fashion. But what if you don't have a service provider, or even a TV? What if you're all about streaming and you laugh at the mere idea of channels and remotes? Well, today's your lucky day, because there's a way for you to watch the show as well. It may not be live and it may not be free, but you'll get your fashion fix one way or another. And that's what's most important.

Miller Mobley/Bravo

Not only will Hulu have all the new episodes of Project Runway, but it also has a hefty chunk of the back catalogue. While you're waiting for Season 17 to grace you screen, you can revisit any episode from Seasons 8 to 16. With a Hulu subscription (or a free trial, if you're new to the service), you can catch up on Project Runway a day or so after an episode airs. Live viewing probably isn't a possibility unless you have Hulu Live TV and Bravo is available in your area.

There are other live streaming services that can give you access to Bravo, too. DirecTV Now offers Bravo in at least one of its packages, as does FuboTV, Sling TV, PlayStation Vue, and YouTube TV. There's so much variety that you can almost certainly find one you like, or take advantage of all of their free trials until you locate the live TV streaming service that's just right for you. Like Goldilocks for 2019.

Then there's the Bravo app. Unfortunately, you need a television provider to log in and unlock all the content. But once you're in, you can watch full episodes of every Bravo show wherever you are — cozy at home, on your commute to work, wherever the mood strikes you. And lastly, if money is no object, then you could always buy a Season Pass for the show on Amazon Prime or iTunes. It may get a little costly, but hey — why not treat yourself?

Project Runway debuted on Bravo fifteen years ago before relocating to Lifetime for a full decade. Now that it's back, it's going to be a little different, with Karlie Kloss taking over as the host and Christian Siriano stepping in as the mentor. If you want to see how these changes affect the show you've followed for so long, then you have plenty of ways to watch and find out.