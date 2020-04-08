Mark your calendars and let your little ones know they've got a virtual playdate booked with Elmo next week. By watching Sesame Street: Elmo's Playdate, which was filmed to look just like a video conference, à la Zoom or FaceTime, children can hear directly from Elmo about he's been keeping busy at home these days and even dance with the beloved puppet.

On Tuesday, April 14 at 7 p.m. EST, parents and kids can tune into the new 30-min Sesame Street special, which will air on HBO, TBS, TNT, Cartoon Network, truTV, Boomerang, and PBS Kids. "We hope Sesame Street: Elmo's Playdate will entertain and inspire families at a moment when so many are feeling isolated and overwhelmed by current events," Steve Youngwood, Sesame Workshop's President, Media & Education, and Chief Operating Officer said in a statement.

In the upcoming special, Elmo, Grover, Cookie Monster, and Abby Cadabby figure out how they can still play together and keep learning while staying indoors. Sesame Street: Elmo's Playdate will also shout out doctors, EMTs, as well as everyday heroes who've been working tirelessly during the pandemic.

There will also be a number of celebrity appearances to look forward to, such as Anne Hathaway, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Tracee Ellis Ross. What's more, the virtual playdate will also feature songs, games, and dance breaks for viewers to participate in at home.

The upcoming virtual hangout isn't the only way Sesame Street has been entertaining and helping families during this unprecedented time. Sesame Street's recently launched Caring for Each Other initiative is full of resources for families and kids, including a hand-washing song starring Elmo and dozens of Sesame Street e-books available to download for free right now.

So hang out (and dance it out) with Elmo, his buddies and a few celebs when Sesame Street: Elmo's Playdate airs on April 14.