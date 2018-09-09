How To Watch The 2018 Emmys, Because This Year's Show Is Slated To Be Epic
It's that time again: Labor Day has passed, the weather is cooling down, and it's almost time to tune into the next season of this year's award shows. If you're a serious TV stan, you know what that means. Here's how to watch the 2018 Emmys, because this year's show is slated to be one of the best in recent history.
InStyle reported that the 70th annual Emmy Awards will be held on Monday, September 17, 2018 at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles. However, you can tune into the show on NBC, as it will be airing at 8:00 p.m. ET and 5:00 p.m. PT simultaneously. And as for one of the most important details of the night, People reported that Saturday Night Live's Michael Che and Colin Jost will be hosting the show.
"NBC is thrilled to be the home of this year's Emmy Awards and with Colin and Michael in the driver's seat as hosts, along with surprise appearances by other cast members of Saturday Night Live, I think we are in for one of the funniest awards shows in a long time," Deadline reported NBC's Entertainment Chairman Robert Greenblatt said in a statement. "We're proud to be the first duo hosting the Emmys since Jenna Elfman and David Hyde Pierce and somehow that's a real fact," Jost and Che added.
Though there are many nominations to go over (and this is not even including the daytime Creative Arts awards) Vanity Fair reported the full list of noms, including some of your new faves like The Handmaid's Tale and Stranger Things as well as bona fide stars like Allison Janney and Lily Tomlin.
Drama Series
- The Americans
- The Crown
- Game of Thrones
- The Handmaid’s Tale
- Stranger Things
- This Is Us
- Westworld
Comedy Series
- Atlanta
- Barry
- Black-ish
- Curb Your Enthusiasm
- GLOW
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Silicon Valley
- Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Lead Actor, Drama
- Jason Bateman, Ozark
- Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
- Ed Harris, Westworld
- Matthew Rhys, The Americans
- Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us
- Jeffrey Wright, Westworld
Lead Actress, Drama
- Claire Foy, The Crown
- Tatiana Maslany, Orphan Black
- Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
- Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
- Keri Russell, The Americans
- Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld
Lead Actor, Comedy
- Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
- Ted Danson, The Good Place
- Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm
- Donald Glover, Atlanta
- Bill Hader, Barry
- William H. Macy, Shameless
Lead Actress, Comedy
- Pamela Adlon, Better Things
- Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Allison Janney, Mom
- Issa Rae, Insecure
- Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
- Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie
Supporting Actor, Drama
- Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game of Thrones
- Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
- Joseph Fiennes, The Handmaid’s Tale
- David Harbour, Stranger Things
- Mandy Patinkin, Homeland
- Matt Smith, The Crown
Supporting Actress, Drama
- Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale
- Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
- Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale
- Lena Headey, Game of Thrones
- Vanessa Kirby, The Crown
- Thandie Newton, Westworld
- Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale
Supporting Actor, Comedy
- Louie Anderson, Baskets
- Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live
- Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
- Brian Tyree Henry, Atlanta
- Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
- Henry Winkler, Barry
Supporting Actress, Comedy
- Zazie Beetz, Atlanta
- Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live
- Betty Gilpin, GLOW
- Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live
- Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
- Laurie Metcalf, Roseanne
- Megan Mullally, Will & Grace
TV Movie
- Fahrenheit 451
- Flint
- Paterno
- The Tale
- U.S.S. Callister (Black Mirror)
However, if you do not have cable, a TV, or other access to watch the show live on NBC, there are other options. Deadline reported that, beginning at 8:00 p.m./5:00 p.m. (PT) Mario Lopez and Sheryl Underwood will be streaming the red carpet on various social media sites such as YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Periscope. Then, the award show itself is available to stream if you visit the official Emmy Awards website.