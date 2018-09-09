How To Watch The 2018 Emmys, Because This Year's Show Is Slated To Be Epic

It's that time again: Labor Day has passed, the weather is cooling down, and it's almost time to tune into the next season of this year's award shows. If you're a serious TV stan, you know what that means. Here's how to watch the 2018 Emmys, because this year's show is slated to be one of the best in recent history.

InStyle reported that the 70th annual Emmy Awards will be held on Monday, September 17, 2018 at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles. However, you can tune into the show on NBC, as it will be airing at 8:00 p.m. ET and 5:00 p.m. PT simultaneously. And as for one of the most important details of the night, People reported that Saturday Night Live's Michael Che and Colin Jost will be hosting the show.

"NBC is thrilled to be the home of this year's Emmy Awards and with Colin and Michael in the driver's seat as hosts, along with surprise appearances by other cast members of Saturday Night Live, I think we are in for one of the funniest awards shows in a long time," Deadline reported NBC's Entertainment Chairman Robert Greenblatt said in a statement. "We're proud to be the first duo hosting the Emmys since Jenna Elfman and David Hyde Pierce and somehow that's a real fact," Jost and Che added.

Though there are many nominations to go over (and this is not even including the daytime Creative Arts awards) Vanity Fair reported the full list of noms, including some of your new faves like The Handmaid's Tale and Stranger Things as well as bona fide stars like Allison Janney and Lily Tomlin.

Drama Series

The Americans

The Crown

Game of Thrones

The Handmaid’s Tale

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Westworld

Comedy Series

Atlanta

Barry

Black-ish

Curb Your Enthusiasm

GLOW

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Silicon Valley

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Lead Actor, Drama

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Ed Harris, Westworld

Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us

Jeffrey Wright, Westworld

Lead Actress, Drama

Claire Foy, The Crown

Tatiana Maslany, Orphan Black

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Keri Russell, The Americans

Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld

Lead Actor, Comedy

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Ted Danson, The Good Place

Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

William H. Macy, Shameless

Lead Actress, Comedy

Pamela Adlon, Better Things

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Allison Janney, Mom

Issa Rae, Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie

Supporting Actor, Drama

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game of Thrones

Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones

Joseph Fiennes, The Handmaid’s Tale

David Harbour, Stranger Things

Mandy Patinkin, Homeland

Matt Smith, The Crown

Supporting Actress, Drama

Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale

Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale

Lena Headey, Game of Thrones

Vanessa Kirby, The Crown

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale

Supporting Actor, Comedy

Louie Anderson, Baskets

Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live

Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Brian Tyree Henry, Atlanta

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live

Henry Winkler, Barry

Supporting Actress, Comedy

Zazie Beetz, Atlanta

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live

Betty Gilpin, GLOW

Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Laurie Metcalf, Roseanne

Megan Mullally, Will & Grace

TV Movie

Fahrenheit 451

Flint

Paterno

The Tale

U.S.S. Callister (Black Mirror)

However, if you do not have cable, a TV, or other access to watch the show live on NBC, there are other options. Deadline reported that, beginning at 8:00 p.m./5:00 p.m. (PT) Mario Lopez and Sheryl Underwood will be streaming the red carpet on various social media sites such as YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Periscope. Then, the award show itself is available to stream if you visit the official Emmy Awards website.