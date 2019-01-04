The best way to watch the Golden Globes is obviously from a seat at the Beverly Hilton hotel, where the awards show is being held this year. But if your invitation got lost in the mail, like I assume mine did, you'll probably want to tune in from home. That said, now seems like a good time to let you know how to watch the 2019 Golden Globes.

This year, the Golden Globes will be broadcast on NBC. So if you have a TV and get network channels, watching the show is as simple as tuning into NBC. If you'd prefer to stream the ceremony, NBC is offering several streaming options this year. If you have a streaming device hooked up to your TV (such as an Amazon Fire stick or a Roku), you can log into the NBC app, and stream the whole show on your TV. You can also download the the NBC app on a tablet or phone to stream the show. Additionally, you can live stream the show on www.NBC.com/live.

And here's one last option, which will come in handy if you don't have a cable provider login: You can live stream the Golden Globes on Facebook via the NBC Facebook page, according to NBC News.

Basically, there are plenty of ways to watch the Golden Globes this year — even if you did not score an invitation.

So, is the Golden Globes even worth watching this year? Um — yes! For one thing, the Golden Globes is the awards show where the audience is served food and alcohol — so you can expect to see a few celebrities in a different state (aka one with lowered inhibitions). Plus, the show is being hosted by two hilarious actors this year: Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg. In a recent joint interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the two discussed the power that their hosting positions come with. Samberg insisted to Oh that they are allowed to ask pretty much any celebrity to do a bit during the show, even Meryl Streep.

"Do you think she'd want to do a bit?" Oh asked her co-host. "No, but she would definitely be sent the email, minimum. That's the power we wield, to bother Meryl Streep with an email," Samberg told her. "We're in the catbird seat. We have the power to get polite passes from anyone in town."

I don't know about you, but reading that portion of the interview makes me very curious to see what presenters the duo convinced to hop on stage at this year's Golden Globes. Many have already been announced, but I'm hoping a few A-listers make surprise appearances. Presenters who have already been announced include, according to Entertainment Weekly: Emma Stone, Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga, Gary Oldman, Halle Berry, Harrison Ford, Antonio Banderas, Kristen Bell, Emily Blunt, Steve Carell, Dick Van Dyke, Richard Gere, Danai Gurira, Nicole Kidman, Lucy Liu, Julianne Moore, Maya Rudolph, Megan Mullally, Chris Pine, Amy Poehler, Gina Rodriguez, and Octavia Spencer.

So get your viewing device ready, because you are not going to want to miss this year's Golden Globes.

