In the ‘90s, there was only one heartthrob on the world’s radar — Dylan McKay. Luke Perry brilliantly played this suave brooding character on 90210, so fans were heartbroken to hear of his tragic death last week. Pop TV is paying tribute to the late actor by airing a curated 90210 marathon, so if you want to relive his most popular TV moments, you should know how to watch the Best of Dylan McKay marathon.

To catch all of Dylan’s most swoon-worthy moments, you’ll have to tune to Pop TV at 11 a.m. ET on Mar. 8. The marathon will continue until 4 p.m. ET, and will feature episodes that highlight Dylan’s presence on the show. If you happen to miss the marathon, don’t fret, because Pop TV will air the marathon again on Sunday, Mar. 10, again from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET.

So which episodes should you expect to see during the Best of Dylan McKay marathon? Well, according to Oregon Live, in a press release Pop TV shared a detailed schedule that shows they will air five episodes from 90210 for the marathon — three from Season 1 (“The Green Room,” “Isn’t It Romantic?,” and “Spring Dance”), one episode from Season 3 (“Back in the High Life Again), and one from Season 10 (“Ode to Joy”).

Perry died at the age of 52 on Mar. 4, reported The New York Times, after suffering a massive stroke a week earlier. His 90210 co-stars took to social media to share loving words for the actor and to talk about his legacy of kindness. Jason Priestley — who played Brandon Walsh on the series — posted a a series of photos of the two from their 90210 days and one more recent picture of the two in a similar pose.

“Luke was much more than just a friend to me... he was also my teammate, my teacher, my sounding board, my compass, my brother,” Priestly captioned an IG photo of the two. “Luke was truly one of a kind. He adored his family, was passionate about his work, and loved his wide collection of friends — He was caring, gentle, charming, warm, funny, and smart, he loved to tell stories, and he loved to laugh... he was a true gentleman... and he will be missed by all of us who were blessed to know and love him.”

Tiffani Thiessen, who played Perry's love interest Valerie Malone on the series, also took to Instagram to pay tribute to her friend and co-star. “My heart has been weighing heavy. The loss of a man who started as my co-star but quickly became my friend,” she captioned a black-and-white photo of the two. “He was sincere, sweet, warm, kind, professional and funny as all heck. And most of all, the definition of a gentleman. Luke, our world has a hole in it now that you aren’t here. But heaven definitely gained you as an angel.”

Just like it is for his friends and co-stars, it’s hard for Perry’s fans to come to grips with the fact that he is gone. His memory will live on in their hearts and through all the legacy of amazing work he’s left behind.