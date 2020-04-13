Stretch out your vocal cords and get ready for the whole family to sing their hearts out while watching the Disney Family Singalong later this week. On Thursday, April 16, at 8 p.m. EST ABC will air a special TV event featuring loads of celebrities belting out songs from some of your kid's favorite Disney movies. Expect to hear tunes from Beauty and the Beast, Moana, The Little Mermaid, Frozen, and more.

Ryan Seacrest will host the one-hour special featuring remote performances from celebrities such as Josh Gad, who voices Olaf in Frozen, and Auli'i Cravalho, the voice behind Moana, singing from their own living rooms. "If there's something that we've all learned in the past few weeks, it's to cherish every moment and the importance of connection, whether through laughter, stories, or music," ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke said in a statement. "We hope that we can help create some new unforgettable moments in the only way that Disney can."

Other celebrities expected to make a remote appearance include Christina Aguilera, Kristen Chenoweth, John Stamos, Michael Bublé, Amber Riley, Erin Andrews, Bobby Bones, Luke Evans, Jordan Fisher, Derek Hough, Julianne Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba, Little Big Town, Kenny Ortega, Donny Osmond, and Thomas Rhett.

To watch the special on Thursday, simply turn on ABC at 8 p.m. EST. You will also be able to watch the program at the same time while it airs live on ABC's website. And if you can't catch it then, there's a good chance some clips from the special appear on Twitter and YouTube afterwards.

While the special will be full of songs and Disney magic, it will also bring attention to relief efforts being made towards the current COVID-19 pandemic. According to ABC, there will be PSAs scattered throughout program to help raise awareness for Feeding America and the organization's "vast network and resources for people in the country who are finding themselves in unfamiliar circumstances and facing hunger for the first time due to COVID-19."

So before the special airs on Thursday, you can certainly practice hitting those high notes with a singalong version of "Let It Go" from Frozen or "Hankuna Matata" from The Lion King on YouTube.

