In what may have been the best piece of news this year, it's officially been confirmed that Legally Blonde 3 is going to become a reality. With its 2020 release date looming in everyone's mind, many fans are probably wondering what to expect from Reese Witherspoon's character, Elle Woods, this time around. But before you start wondering about all that, you might want to know how to watch the first two Legally Blonde movies so you can fully catch up and remember how the last installment left us hanging.

Not only did Witherspoon herself confirm the news that a third installment in the franchise is in the works, but MGM Studios also announced on Twitter that the film would be coming to theaters on Valentines Day 2020. So, with less than two years to go until the sure-to-be blockbuster hit makes its way to a theater near you, you'll probably want to freshen up on all things Elle Woods.

Both Legally Blonde and Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde were widely successful, according to Deadline, and also totally empowering films with a fierce woman as its star. Hopefully the third movie will follow suit and give fans a glimpse into what Elle Woods has been up to for the past 15 years. In the second movie, which premiered in 2003, Legally Blonde fans saw Ms. Woods marry the man of her dreams and hint at a potential run for office.

So, where can you look back and watch Elle Woods relive all her glory days? Well, it's actually a little harder than you might think.

Let's Just Get This Over With: You Can't Stream It On Netflix

In sad news, it doesn't look like neither Legally Blonde nor Legally Blonde 2 is available on the Netflix right now. However, as news headlines have likely recently informed you, Netflix's DVD service is still going strong and both films are available to rent from the site.

Although it's not available to immediately stream on Netflix, it's still technically available through the company.

They're Not On Hulu, Either

Unfortunately, at the moment, neither of the two movies are available to stream on Hulu either.

But don't fret dear ones. There is a way to watch both Legally Blonde and Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde from the comfort of your couch and without ever leaving your home. But, you just might have to pay up.

You *Can* Rent Them On Amazon

The Legally Blonde movies aren't available on Amazon for Prime members, but if you're willing to shell out about $4, then you can rent either movie to instantly watch on your computer or smart TV.

You Can Also Watch Them On iTunes

Additionally, Legally Blonde and Legally Blonde 2 are both available to buy on iTunes, starting at $14.99. You can also rent them, starting at about $4.

Though the most common go-to streaming options are a bust, there are a lot of ways to watch the movies — but you might have to leave home for some. You rundown of you can do:

Buy DVDs from your local Target or Walmart, or online. Currently, on Target.com, you can get a combo pack of the films for a total of $10 which is actually a pretty good deal, since you get to keep them.

Rent them from Amazon

Rent or buy them from iTunes

Sign up for a free trial (if you're already a Netflix customer) of Netflix's DVD service, and rent them to be delivered

So you can definitely watch the two iconic movies. Which is, like, your God-given human right.

If you're anything like me, you'll probably be watching the movies on a loop until Valentine's Day 2020.