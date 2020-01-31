If you're not really into the Super Bowl and fluffy, spunky kitties are more your thing, then you'll definitely want to know how to watch the Kitten Bowl in 2020. While Super Bowl LIV will dominate TV programming this weekend, cat lovers will certainly enjoy this football-themed special, in addition to the roster's perfectly punny names. Yes, there's a kitty named Jaques Le Mew competing, so go on and cancel all your plans now.

The 7th annual Kitten Bowl will air on The Hallmark Channel on Sunday, Feb. 2 at 2 p.m. ET — just hours before the Super Bowl, so don't worry, you can give the Kitten Bowl VII, which will feature 100 kittens that have been rescued from across the country, your full attention. To watch the 2020 Kitten Bowl, you will need a cable subscription as it airs on the Hallmark Channel. You can use this helpful tool to find out what specific channel number The Hallmark Channel airs on in your area. You can also watch the broadcast live online as it air, but you will need a cable subscription log in to access it.

But if you're without a cable subscription, do not fear. There is still a way to see all of the cute kitty cats play with one another for the champion title online. As the network has done in the past, the Hallmark Channel will post highlights from the Kitten Bowl on its website once the show is over.

But kittens aren't the only pets that will get the spotlight that weekend. The Hallmark Channel will also air the 2020 Cat Bowl on Saturday, Feb. 1 at 11 p.m. ET ahead of the Kitten Bowl. And once you're done watching the Kitten Bowl, consider flipping over to Animal Planet to watch the Puppy Bowl, which airs on Sunday, Feb. 2 at 3 p.m. ET.

Seriously, who needs sports when you can watch kittens and puppies instead?