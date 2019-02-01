Not everyone is a major football fan (me) and not everyone is concerned with the Super Bowl (also me). How many times can the New England Pats win, anyway? However, one thing I'm majorly concerned with are puppies. Like, give me all the puppies. If you have them "compete" and make them available for adoption, well, I'm already crying at how precious. If you find yourself saying "Amen, sister," you've probably already searched the internet for ways to watch The Puppy Bowl — aka the only "Bowl" that really matters in life, aside from the Kitten Bowl.

On my birthday — aka Sunday, Feb 3, at 3 p.m. ET (pregame at 2 p.m. for serious dog lovers only) — Animal Planet will air the 15th annual Puppy Bowl, which is two adorable teams of adoptable pupperinos playing "against" one another for the title of Puppy Bowl champ to take home the Lombarky Trophy or Most Valuable Puppy award (aren't they all, though?). If you're set on the regular Super Bowl, or going back-and-forth, it airs on CBS at 6:30 p.m. ET. But humans aren't as exciting. With all the Puppy Bowl floof, who needs actual human players? The answer is no one. This is especially true because the dogs are rescues, representing their home shelter. These babes — 93 pups; 36 with special needs, from 53 shelters — need homes so watching is an interactive sport. You will want to adopt them all. If you need all the details so you don't miss such an epic display of preciousness, I've got you covered. But let me warn you — the starting lineup is too cute for words.

Of course, having cable helps at times like these. If you don't, no worries. There's always a way around it. You'll want to sign up for a streaming service that offers Animal Planet, even if it's temporary. Free trials are your friend. DirecTV NOW's low tier gives you 65 channels — including CBS and Animal Planet — at around $40 per month after a seven-day free trial. Likewise, you could give Hulu a try, if you don't already subscribe. Their live TV option gives you a seven-day free trial with a monthly charge of $39.99 after that. If you're trying to avoid using a credit card at all and/or have a super tight budget but refuse to miss all the puppies, a) I don't blame you, b) I am you, and c), check out budget-friendly Philo. You'll get a two-day free trial with no credit card info required and it's only $16 per month if you decide to keep it, with 44 channels to choose from. If none of these sound like your "pup" of tea, you can always stream the event from Animal Planet website, which costs nada (as long as you have an internet connection).

If you've never watched The Puppy Bowl before, shame on you. The pre-filmed, two-hour game has more than adoptable doggos. Puppy correspondents, Rodt Weiler, James Hound, and Sheena Inu guide you you through the game featuring two teams: Team Ruff and Team Fluff. Fitting. There are cheerleading kangaroos, capybaras, and porcupines, as well as famed referee, Shirley the Sloth. And did I mention the halftime show has kittens? Sorry but, Maroon 5 who? It doesn't get any better.

If you're still not convinced you should watch The Puppy Bowl — either through cable or a streaming service — know that the game isn't just for kicks. This annual event has a 100 percent adoption rate, and with some of the participants being special needs, your viewing is a huge help in keeping this thing on air for years to come so the fur babies can find their "furrever" homes.

You know when and how to watch The Puppy Bowl now so there are no excuses. If you'd rather wait for the regular Super Bowl and forget about the adorable puppies, I'm pretty sure you and I have nothing else to discuss. Good day.