How To Watch ‘Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,’ In Time For The 2018 Awards Season

There is nothing like award show season and the excitement of it all. From the attire of celebrities on the red carpet to the awards show speeches, watching the awards show is sometimes more fun than watching the nominated movies themselves. But it is helpful to watch a lot of the nominated films before the shows, just to know what everyone on the red carpet is talking about. If you're wondering where or how to watch Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri in time for the height of the awards show season, you should know that you might have to wait a while.

This Sunday, Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri will be the talk of the Golden Globes when the first awards show to kick off 2018 airs later in the evening. The movie is nominated for six Golden Globes, according to USA Today, and has had some serious awards show buzz. Bottom line — if you haven't seen the film or heard of the film, you probably should get with it sooner or later.

The film is a drama about one mother's attempts to seek justice for her daughter's murder by pushing the police department — through three billboards to get the police's attention (hence the film's title). The film's trailer paints it as a bit of a comedy, but there is a lot of drama that takes place. And people seem to be impressed by the film, as it currently has a 93 percent fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. If this hasn't won you over, then maybe watching the film's trailer will do the trick.

Unfortunately, watching Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri is not as easy as watching the trailer. After all, the film was only released a few months ago in theaters in November. But it is very possible that Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri is still playing in a theater near you and you can find out if it is using this very helpful website. Because, let's be real, seeing movies in the theater is such a fun experience.

But you'll have to wait just a little while longer to see it from the comfort of your own home. Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri won't be out on DVD or Blu-ray until Jan. 30, according to On DVD Releases. You have just four weeks of waiting to see it — and that's not an awful amount of time. This way, you will be able to see the film well before the Academy Awards when they air in March.

If you want to see Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri the day it is released, you can get it delivered straight to your doorstep or onto your favorite movie watching device by pre-ordering it. The film is available to preorder on iTunes for $14.99 (where it will be downloaded into your iTunes movie library once it is released), on Amazon Video (where you can get it the second it comes out), or on DVD and Blu-ray if you're more of a traditional movie watcher.

But until you can see the movie, there is still plenty of time for you to familiarize yourself with it, so you know what you're getting into. The film was written by British playwright, Martin McDonagh, who saw a billboard calling out cops in a tiny Texas town, which inspired him to write the film, according to the Los Angeles Times. The film isn't based on a true story but a story that McDonagh came up with from that one billboard. McDonagh told the Los Angeles Times:

The title came from that concept and the concept came from that image, which stayed in my mind for years: What kind of pain would lead somebody to do that? It takes a lot of guts — and a lot of anger. Once I decided it was a mother who put up the billboards, the character of Mildred just sprang forth and the story kind of wrote itself. I just sat there and listened.

You can see exactly what McDonagh is talking about when Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri is released later this month, just in time for the Oscars.