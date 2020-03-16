Amidst the ongoing concerns surrounding the new coronavirus COVID-19, NBCUniversal has announced plans to bump up the on-demand release date for DreamWorks Animation's upcoming family film, Trolls World Tour, which will be available to stream on-demand at the same time the film is slated to hit theaters. So that means you and your kids will have a way to watch Trolls World Tour come April while also practicing social distancing.

The spread of COVID-19 and recommendations from public health officials to postpone gatherings of 50 people or more have sparked some concerns about going to the movies. While those considered to be immunocompromised or at higher risk for serious illness from coronavirus are avoiding potentially high-traffic places like movie theaters, other cinemas have closed their doors in an attempt to limit the spread of coronavirus. As a result, film studios are changing how movies are released.

NBCUniversal, according to The Hollywood Reporter, will make current and upcoming films from Universal Pictures — including Trolls World Tour, which stars Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake — immediately available across a variety of on-demand services to better serve those who can't risk visiting theaters or who live in areas where cinemas have closed. So those looking to catch Trolls World Tour when it is released on April 10 can look into digitally renting the film on-demand for $19.99 for a 48-hour period.

DreamWorksTV on YouTube

"Given the rapidly evolving and unprecedented changes to consumers' daily lives during this difficult time, the company felt that now was the right time to provide this option in the home as well as in theaters," NBCUniversal said in a statement released Monday, according to CNN Business. "NBCUniversal will continue to evaluate the environment as conditions evolve and will determine the best distribution strategy in each market when the current unique situation changes."

NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell stressed that in bumping up the on-demand release of current and upcoming films, the studio aimed to provide an "accessible and affordable" option for families to view these films in the safety and comfort of their own homes. "We hope and believe that people will still go to the movies in theaters where available," Shell said. "But we understand that for people in different areas of the world that is increasingly becoming less possible."

