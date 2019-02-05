For decades, the British Royal family has been the subject of tabloid drama and water cooler gossip. But lately, all the palace intrigue is focused on Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, the two women who married into the family and continue its legacy. TLC’s is airing a new special that covers rumors of ongoing disputes between the two, but viewers are curious to know, how true is Kate Vs. Meghan: Princesses At War?

With no actual confirmation from the royals themselves, viewers should remember that some of these stories of infighting and drama are speculative, not fact. According to press release by TLC, the one-hour special will use “archive footage and interviews with insiders and experts on the royal household” to examine if there is any truth to the rumors of unrest within the royal family, specifically a rift between Meghan and Kate.

In the press release, the network revealed that some of the experts weighing in on the rumors include journalists like CNN Royal Contributor Victoria Arbiter, NBC’s Robert Jobson, and news broadcaster Carol Malone. The special will also feature an interview with Princess Diana’s former butler, Paul Burrell, along with some insight from body language expert, Judi James. Royal biographers Lady Colin Campbell and Ingrid Seward will also weigh in with their extensive knowledge of the family, as will royal historian Kate Williams.

Entertainment Tonight on YouTube

According to TLC, the rumored feud is centered around the “the fab four” — Kate, Meghan and their royal husbands, Prince Harry and Prince William. “Many claim that preparation for Harry and Meghan’s wedding is when the drama began, and that the newlyweds’ recent announcement that they are moving out of Kensington Palace is telling of what’s going on behind the scenes,” TLC wrote in their press release. “There are some who have speculated and urged Meghan to tread carefully in her new role and go along with the traditions and lifestyle expected of her now that she is a royal. Others wonder if she has been treated unfairly by the media, and that she’s simply trying to remain her own person despite her new identity.”

So, Meghan and Prince Harry are moving out of their residence — which is right next door to Kate and Prince William — but it doesn’t necessarily mean that the two princesses are feuding. According to Harper’s Bazaar, in an official statement, Kensington Palace said that the couple is moving because of their growing family. "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will more to Frogmore Cottage on the Windsor Estate early next year as they prepare for the arrival of their first child,” the statement read. “The couple have lived at Nottingham Cottage since their engagement last year. Windsor is a very special place for Their Royal Highnesses and they are grateful that their official residence will be on the estate. The Duke and Duchess's official office will continue to be based at Kensington Palace."

Stephen Pond/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

So, while the story of Kate and Meghan fighting is unconfirmed and purely speculative, after listening to the insights of palace experts on TLC’s new special, you may end up coming away with your own perspective on the rumors. Personally, I hate to see such strong, philanthropic, educated women be reduced to catty female caricatures for purposes of entertainment, but hey, that's just me.

Kate Vs. Meghan: Princesses At War airs on Tuesday, Feb. 5 at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.