After a lot of together time at Christmas, many families find that going their separate ways for New Year’s Eve is a smart choice. It’s when people can really relax and let their hair down before it’s back to the grindstone of work and school. And the royals are no different, and often opt for individual New Year’s celebrations. So this year, how will Prince William and Kate Middleton celebrate New Year’s Eve?

The couple often has to play double-duty at Christmas so that both sets of grandparents can see the children, according to The Sun. But with three children trying to make that move between homes can be a bit tough. And with age advancing on both the Queen and Prince Philip, the couple likely wants to spend more time with them. As such, the Cambridges have reportedly decided that, in the future, they’ll just stay with the royal family at Sandringham for Christmas, according to Us Weekly.

That means the New Year holiday is open to attend the Middletons' gathering at their country estate in Berkshire, according to the International Business Times. The outlet reported that Prince William and Middleton have spent every New Year’s with the Middleton family — except in 2012, when Prince William was on a search and rescue mission and Middleton was pregnant.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

That includes one year when Pippa Middleton threw a lavish party at the estate, complete with a teepee-style tent, as the International Business Times reported. In fact, the family is somewhat well-known for their year-end bashes, according to Now To Love, which often include a dance floor and live music. However, with so many grandchildren now, they may opt for a quieter evening, as the outlet noted.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been known to be travelers over the New Year’s holiday. Last year, when they were engaged, they spent the time in Monaco, according to The Express, and it was believed that with Markle’s pregnancy they might stay close to home for this year. But a source told the Daily Mail that the “couple have gone on holiday now,” so it’s possible they’re enjoying one more trip together in private before they welcome their baby this spring. The outlet also noted that Markle has been seen recently with hands on her baby bump and she said earlier in December that she’s feeling “very pregnant.”

WPA Pool/Getty Images News/Getty Images

Prince Charles and Camilla Parker-Bowles are expected to return to their home in the Scottish highlands for New Year’s. “He owns Birkhall on the Balmoral estate in Aberdeenshire which is where they spent their honeymoon,” a royal expert told The Sun. And the Queen and Prince Philip reportedly stay close to home for the New Year’s celebration; they continue their holiday getaway at Sandringham and leave an open invitation for any other family members who want to join them, according to Now To Love.

So, like many of us, the royals choose a path slightly different from the way they spent Christmas in order to ring in the New Year. Of course what matters the most is that they’re spending it with people they love and starting their year off with a celebration they enjoy.

