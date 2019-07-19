If you have a little one, chances are you've been exposed to the playful world of Peppa Pig. This British TV series featuring Peppa and her pig family is one of the most popular shows for preschoolers around, and even just seeing the name sends its theme song straight to my brain on a constant loop. Peppa-mania is real, and with the launch of this limited-edition collaboration between Peppa Pig and Hunter boots, it's surely about to hit an all new level of excitement.

This year is the 15th anniversary of the series produced by Entertainment One (eOne), and the collaboration with iconic British rain boot maker, Hunter, is one of the many global celebrations scheduled for the adorable little piggy. A press release sent to Romper states, " ... the playful camo designs featuring the show’s much-loved characters, Peppa Pig and her brother, George, will be available across a range of rain boots, backpacks and umbrellas in three different colour ways." That means different colors for all of you who don't read British.

One of the things kids love most about Peppa is her enthusiasm for getting muddy. She's never met a puddle she didn't want to jump in, and that characteristic makes this collection the perfect fit for your little Peppa-lover. Says Alasdhair Willis, Creative Director at Hunter, in the press release, “At the core of a great Hunter experience is fun, adventure and preferably a muddy puddle. I can think of no better partner to bring this spirit to life than Peppa Pig.”

With the July 19 launch of the collection, fans can choose between Peppa Pig boots, backpacks, and umbrellas that range in price from $40 to $70. But don't wait too long because just like your kid's attention span, these adorable items are only available for a limited time.

Many times, the quality of character-inspired gear can leave a lot to be desired, and it often turns your child into a walking-talking advertisement for said program. What we love about this collection is how high-quality it looks, paying homage to Peppa while still being stylish enough to remain a mainstay in your kid's collection after they may not be as Peppa-obsessed as they are right now.

What's more, Hunter's new "Kids Grab Handle" Wellington boots, designed with small hands in mind, are the perfect solution for kiddos who want to do everything by themselves and parents who don't have hours to spare while said kiddo tries in vein to pull on their rain boots.

The partnership also coincides, according to the press release, with the launch of brand-new Peppa Pig episodes, "including a two-part celebratory special, where Peppa and George have their first-ever festival experience," an event that is sure to be on your little one's must-see-tv list.

There's no telling what adventures lie ahead for Peppa and the rest of her family, but one thing is for sure: Every Peppa fan in your house will go boinkers (see what we did there) over this collection. Your best bet? Grab this gear before the next commercial break so you don't miss out on making Peppa's biggest fans (aka your kids) as happy as a pig in sunshine — or in this case, a mud puddle.