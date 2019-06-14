Hurricanes leave lasting effects on the communities that they impact — and Hurricane Florence is no exception to this. In September 2018, Hurricane Florence ripped through North and South Carolina, leaving devastation (and a few surprises) in its path of destruction. Now, nine months later, it's been discovered that Hurricane Florence may be linked to this hospital's upcoming baby boom, proving that there are some good impacts to come from a hurricane.

A hospital located in coastal South Carolina is experiencing a baby boom. The amount of babies set to be delivered this month at the Tideland's Health Women's Center is a lot higher than in May or in the upcoming months, according to Myrtle Beach Online. How much higher? The amount of babies born in June is 52 percent higher than the births in May and 39 percent higher for the planned births in July. This is great news for the moms-to-be and the doctors delivering these babies (the more babies, the merrier), and doctors are blaming Hurricane Florence for this "boom".

Hurricane Florence hit the Carolinas around Sept. 14, exactly one year ago, as a Category 1 hurricane, forcing seaside communities to evacuate. The devastation from the hurricane is still being felt in communities in the Carolinas. It left people without power for weeks, caused irreparable damage to communities, according to CBS News, also caused an apparent baby boom, too.

Although it can't exactly be confirmed that the hurricane caused this boom, it is easy to assume that the boom was a result of it. I mean, it was exactly nine months ago when it happened, and twice as many babies were born this month as compared to last month. But, there is no exact way to prove that the hurricane was the sole reason for it.

"When you have an anticipated natural disaster or when you have people facing the responsibility of getting negatively affected in a major way, it brings people together," Dr. Xaviera Carter, an OB-GYN at Tidelands Health Women's Center told Myrtle Beach Online.

She has a point — by the science behind these baby booms that are spurned from natural disasters is a bit shaky. Studies have shown contradicting results — one study from 2008 found that low-severity hurricanes (like Florence) was associated with an increased birth rate, according to Quartz, but it could be caused by a lack of access to birth control rather than the lack of having nothing to do while the hurricane passes. Most of the evidence from these baby booms are purely anecdotal, not scientific, according to Quartz.

While these booms can't be proven, they're still so much fun to talk about. It's sweet to know that all of the June birthday parties can be attributed to one specific event in time that brought two people closer together. This wouldn't be the first hurricane to cause a boom of its kind, either. Last year, Texas hospitals saw an increase in babies in May after Hurricane Harvey hit the Texas coast in August 2017, according to CBS News.

If these parents really want to drive in the point, they would name their newborns Florence. It would make sense since babies are kind of like hurricanes — once they arrive, they leave a lasting impression on those around them.