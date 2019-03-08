In less than a week, IHOP will host its Free Pancake Day on Tuesday, March 12. Although free food is a good enough reason to head over to the beloved restaurant, there's also a charitable factor at play here that makes this deal even more enticing. As it turns out, the restaurant chain will collect donations for three charities throughout the special day.

IHOP's Original Buttermilk Pancakes go for $5.69, which is a pretty good deal given the portion size. And to make matters even better, IHOP sweetens the deal each year with Free Pancake Day. The first Free Pancake Day took place in 2006, and the company has raised $30 million for charities since then, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

This year, the company will raise funds for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, Shriners Hospitals for Children, and Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS).

"On IHOP Free Pancake Day, visit any IHOP restaurant and get a FREE short stack of our Original Buttermilk Pancakes," the company states on its website. "Then donate to help children battling critical illnesses. Each stack served on IHOP Free Pancake Day helps us flip it forward for kids in need. Doing good never tasted so good."

What's especially amazing about this fundraiser is its focus on recognizing the talents of young children. "Any child who has been treated or is currently being treated by the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals was able to submit the pancake recipe of their dreams to the chain," according to TODAY. "The three finalists got a chance to whip up their dish in IHOP's test kitchen and share their stories."

As for this year's chefs? 2019's honorees are Brody (OREO Oh My Goodness Pancakes), Nellie (PaNellie Unicorn Pancakes), and Coleman (Hawaiian Luau Pancakes).

Brody's creation — "a stack of two buttermilk pancakes with OREO cookie pieces baked in and topped with cupcake icing, more cookie pieces and whipped topping" — took home the ultimate prize.

You can buy Brody's pancakes up until April 14, 2019. Every dollar from each sale will support IHOP Free Pancake Day charities.

If you're not into Oreos, you can still donate to the cause by participating in Free Pancake Day and in the days leading up to the event. If you donate $5 now until March 12, you will "receive a coupon for $5 off any purchase of $10 or more at participating restaurants," according to TODAY.

To say people are excited for this event is an understatement. The enthusiasm is fair given the winning combination of charity and food.

"I Already Have My Calendar Marked," one excited person penned.

Someone else said: "Yes, there is an ihop 2 blocks from my job."

In addition to marking your calendar for this delicious day, note the time of the event. It will take place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. local time, according to the Detroit Free Press, which gives you a full 12 hours to make your way over to your local IHOP.

Even if you don't donate to charity this year, consider taking your family to IHOP's Free Pancake Day. I can't think of a better or more affordable outing.