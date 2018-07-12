It's felt like Christmas morning every time I've opened Instagram lately. Between the polls, GIFs, Boomerangs, and new Music feature, I'm becoming the Steven Spielberg of Instagram Stories. My followers are no longer simply seeing snapshots of my day — they're getting a fully-interactive, sensory experience. On July 10, Instagram gave us yet another gift with Instagram Questions, in which you can interact with your followers and the people you follow, by — you guessed it — asking and answering questions! But what if your Instagram Questions aren’t showing up? Sadly, some people are feeling like Instagram Santa forgot them with this latest gift. Don't fret! Here’s what you need to do to join the Questions party.

First off, make sure you're checking for this new feature in the right spot. No shame if you're just missing it, because it took me a while to locate and figure out this new feature myself. Before you start troubleshooting, let's make sure there's actually trouble to, you know, shoot. You can find the Questions feature in the same place you get your location tags, GIFs, polls, and all that other fun stuff. Once you've taken or selected a picture, just swipe up to find all these goodies!

If you're looking in the right spot and there's definitely no Questions feature, let's get to work. The first and simplest thing to check is that your Instagram is up-to-date. If you're not using the most recent update, you probably won't have access to the most recent features. Go figure, right?

Go into your app store and see if there are any Instagram updates to download. If there are, update away. Once your app is updated, try again to swipe up and find the Questions feature. Still no luck? Restart your phone and check again. Yes, sometimes your mother's solution for all her technical problems — the old 'off and on' — can actually work. Who would've thought?

If you've updated, restarted, and still don't have Questions, you're going to hate my last piece of advice which is... just wait. Unfortunately, everyone doesn't always receive app updates at the same moment, and you're in the unlucky bunch that has to wait a bit longer. Don't sweat it too much, though — you'll have the feature soon enough.

In the meantime, you can start spamming your friends and favorite accounts with anything and everything you've ever been curious about. Remember when we all learned the hard way that our answers to Instagram Polls were not anonymous? (Read: I learned the hard way after voting several times for the sassy/obnoxious option.) Keep in mind that Questions are not anonymous either. When you submit a question to someone, they'll know exactly who it's from. Just a little pro-tip.

Once you've got the Questions feature, it can be a little tricky to actually find the questions that your followers are submitting. After I posted my first Questions sticker, I waited for something to show up in my inbox or notifications. After a couple of hours, I had resigned to the fact that none of my followers wanted to know a thing about me.

In fact, the questions rack up sans notifications or messages. To see them all, go back to the Story where you posted the Questions sticker and swipe up. You'll find submitted questions right above the list of everyone who has viewed your story. To answer a question, click on it and select "Share Response." Then you can type your answer and share it with everyone in your next story.

Instagram has been bringing its A-game lately, and the new Questions feature is yet another way to take your stories to the next level. If you haven't gotten the feature yet, sit tight. And if you can't sit tight, open your window and scream at passersby to ask you questions. Whatever works.